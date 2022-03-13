Staff Report
For the third time, Conneaut graduate Matthew McBride earned All-American honors. The Mount Union track runner received the title once again at the Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
McBride joined graduate students Tanner Slack and Evan Hershberger in receiving the honor for the Purple Raiders.
McBride, a junior, was named an All-American in the 400-meter dash. He ran a 49.04 in the event, finishing sixth in the event.
The former Conneaut runner was also a part of the 4x400 relay team. The relay team finished ninth in the preliminary with a 3:21.31.
He was one of 20 runners from Mount Union to compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The Purple Raiders closed out the indoor season with their 10th straight indoor Ohio Athletic Conference title.
The outdoor season will begin Saturday with the Mount Union Outdoor Opener.
