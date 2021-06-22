ASHTABULA — Laughter was evident at Cederquist Park on Saturday morning as the Blizzards battled against Tallmadge in Challenger baseball league action.
The developmentally disabled baseball team has made a lot of progress since starting practice the first week of May said parents and Blizzards coach Kevin Grippi.
“It gives them [the athletes] an opportunity to participate in an activity they otherwise wouldn’t have the the [chance]. These kids always get invited to birthday parties,” said Lisa Hewitt who is a caregiver for several children on the team.
Hewitt said the opportunity to be socially active with other players is an important thing for the childrens’ development.
Grippi said the efforts of the Robert S. Morrison Foundation and a grant from the International Little League opened the door for the team.
He said the money was used to pave a walkway to the field from the parking lot and to create handicap accessible restrooms.
The quick improvement of the team has been very evident, Grippi said. He said the players, eligible age range of 4 to 18 years of age, couldn’t hit off a tee and now many are hitting live pitching.
“It may be the most rewarding experience I’ve ever had. The kids hug me, hold my hand and tell me they love me,” Grippi said. The games are “hands on” experiences as coaches and parents are on the field and assist the children during the contests.
Scott Dimos, of Geneva, said the team has been great for his 14 year old daughter, Skyler.
“There is nothing like it around. We are from Geneva ... We are very excited,” Dimos said.
