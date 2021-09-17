St. John sophomore Alyssa Cevera and Geneva senior Gabbi Selman seem to have plenty in common.
Both are strong tennis players as evidenced by their records. On the season, Cevera is 15-0, while Selman checks in at 11-5.
Both players come from families with strong tennis backgrounds. Cevera’s older sister, Emily, was a two-time Ashtabula County Player of the Year for the Heralds in 2019 and 2020. Selman’s brother, Spencer Selman, is the junior high coach at Lakeside.
Both are three-sport athletes. Cevera plays basketball and softball, while Selman competes in basketball and track and field.
What the two seem to share most in common, though, is respect for each other.
As they each get set for the Ashtabula County tennis tournament Saturday at Lakeside High School, both players know they could meet each other on opposite sides of the net. They both also say they would embrace the chance to play each other for the county crown, just because of the respect they have for each other.
“Definitely,’ Selman said. “She is a great opponent and I love playing her just because she is so honest and so kind. I honestly just enjoy playing her all around.”
Cevera and Selman have matched up against each other a few times over the summers at the tennis ladde. With Selman two years older and Cevera playing third singles as a freshman, this year is the first year the two players have met in varsity competition.
Aside from tennis, Selman was a state qualifier as a pole vaulter last spring. She appreciates not only Cevera’s chivalry, but also her fierce competitiveness.
“She’s like a backboard,” Selman said. “You think of the ball coming back right at you, but she can hit tape most of the time and she alternates her shot really well. She’ll hit them short, which means I get tired because I have to keep running back and forth so much. And, mentally, I’ve never seen her fall apart. That really says a lot about her as a player.”
For Cevera, that mental toughness is actually what she calls her favorite part of the game.
“I don’t know if I have a particularly strong point of my game, but I love the mental part of tennis,” she said. “You just try to keep happy, just think about hitting the ball. When things don’t go right, having a short memory is key.”
That short memory came into play last month against Selman, who took the first set when the two played each other. Selman won the opening set and was ahead in each of the next two before Cevera rallied to win.
“It was a hard match,’ Cevera said. “She took the first set and she was playing pretty well. I just tried to keep in my mind to play the way I’m supposed to play.”
Cevera is not sure of her own strengths, but knows all about Selman’s.
“She’s just strong all over,” Cevera said. “She has a lot of good shots, she’s really good at the net and she is a very strong mental player as well.”
The Eagles will be looking to repeat as county team champions after breaking St. John’s three-year hold on the title last year.
There is the possibility of a Selman-Cevera final, depending on both fare in earlier matches.
“Absolutely,” Geneva Coach Scott Torok said. “Depending on how the pool play runs, they should be in opposite pools I would think. I know Gabbi is looking forward to it. She’s only lost a few matches and one of them was to Alyssa, which was a tough match.
“They know each other, they’re friendly, but I think on the court, they both give it all. Both of them want to win, they’re both great competitors. I’m definitely looking forward to it and I’m sure Alyssa and Gabbi are as well.”
Heralds coach Todd Nassief added, “I think it would be a fun match. They both respect each other, they both admire each other’s games. It would be a fun match to watch.”
