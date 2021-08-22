Catch of a lifetime for Star Beacon District Manager

Anthony Hyvarinen isn’t a stranger to the water off the Geneva pier.
On Tuesday, he went 45 minutes out to make history, even though it didn’t seem like it when he and his wife, Mary, left the Geneva shore in their 17-foot boat at 10 a.m.
They kept trolling through a mile of water, the same bearings they’ve been trolling for about a month. Walleyes were sparse, but a grouping of steelheads kept dinging at their poles and dragging the lines.
Then, just before 1:30 p.m., something just dragged one of the less than half dozen poles on the 35-year-old’s Hyvarinen’s vessel in the 74-foot water eight miles out on Lake Erie.
The Star Beacon District Manager, who has been fishing for 30 years, knew there wasn’t a walleye on the other end of this line. It had a hump on its back and looked different.
He realized it was a pink salmon, which was later measured and weighed at 22 inches and 4.3 pounds by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. That broke the previous state record set by Andy Janoski on Sept. 24, 2004, in Conneaut Creek.
Pictures were taken of him and the fish, not realizing what he had done at that time — throwing it in the nearby cooler.
As the boat traveled back to shore, Hyvarinen thought about his unusual catch. The fishing boat stopped and drifted as he thought, thinking this is the biggest salmon he’s ever seen. His measuring board said 23 inches, which indicated he might have a state record. He wondered if it could be a coho or chinook, since they both go more than 20 pounds.
“Stopped the boat, put it on the measuring board,” Hyvarinen said. “All I saw was 23 inches. It was the longest 45-minute ride of my entire life.”
After dropping off the boat, officials at Geneva said the fish could be officially waved at Fairport Harbor where officials there were skeptical — thinking the fish was a coho or chinook.
They looked at the fish and realized it indeed was a pink salmon.
When the fish was caught, neither he nor his wife knew what they had right after the catch.
“It was exciting,” Hyvarinen said. “We caught it. It wasn’t like it would end my fishing day. I kind of wish I would’ve known sooner and the fish wouldn’t have lost so much color. That’s neither here nor there.”
Now, he’s waiting on the final vote from the state committee to see if it officially goes in the record books. He was told by a committee person there was no chance it would not be accepted.
“Should be getting word any time,” he said. “Then, I’m allowed to get it mounted. I don’t like it in my freezer. I want it on my wall.”
The days following the catch has been a whirlwind as people have been asking about the record-setting catch at the Geneva docks. He’s been telling everyone he sees, whether he knows them or not, about the feat.
“Catching the fish was cool, but the last three days have been nothing but a rollercoaster of emotions,” Hyvarinen said.
