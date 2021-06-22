Seve Cantini will say he’s content to get hitters out any way he can.
“If a guy has two strikes, I know they’re going to be protecting the plate,” the recent Jefferson graduate said. “It’s really easy to get a ground ball then. I’d rather get out the inning fast than rack up my strikeouts”
A ground ball or pop-up in the infield works fine, but what Cantini specialized in this past spring was racking up strikeouts.
Cantini fanned 112 batters this season in just over 46 innings of work this spring, the most strikeouts by a Falcons pitcher.
The previous record was set by Jim Hedberg, who fanned 109 in 1981.
On top of breaking a record that’s stood since the time Ronald Reagan was in his first year as president and the phrase ‘I want my MTV’ was first being heard, Cantini has also been named Ashtabula county Player of the Month as voted upon by the coaches.
“It means a lot,” he said of being chosen as the best player in the county. “I’ve worked really hard and especially because my teammates and coaches have helped me so much and I’m glad to represent Jefferson with this award.”
Getting the strikeout record also meant a lot, though it was not something he thought was realistic this year.
But, when Falcons coach Scott Barber told him where he was in relation to school history, it was an opportunity he enthusiastically embraced.
“The beginning of the season, I never thought I was going to break that record,” Cantini said. But then, with a couple of weeks left in the season, coach Barber told me I had a chance to break the record. It kind of blew my mind. After that, I was like ‘Okay, let’s do this.’”
Pitching is something Canitini has been involved with since his days on the Little League Fields in Jefferson.
By the time he approached his teenage years, Cantini began a desire to get better and better.
He began working with former Major League pitcher Jason Stanford.
Stanford, who pitched for the Cleveland Indians from 2003-2004 and then again in 2007, saw immediate talent in Cantini.
“Even though he was young, you could tell that he was athletic and he was eager to learn,” Stanford said. “We started a relationship at that point and it kept carrying on.
“Every year before the season would start, we’d start some stuff in the off-season ... teach him a routine, try to get him to understand what it’s like to throw in the major leagues, and have that carry over into his high school career. Every year he’s gotten better and better and it was really really fun to watch.”
At 5-foot-10 and around 175 pounds, Cantini may not be the most imposing figure on the mound, but by learning how to maximize his body and fine-tune his mechanics, he was able to generate the type of power to make him highly effective.
“I’m not really tall or a big kid, or anything like that,” he said. “Jason talked about how to use my body ... little movements with your knees and hips to get that extra velocity. He told me ‘You have a gift.’ I never really saw it until I started pumping out some high numbers a few years ago.”
Big numbers meant consistently hitting the radar gun in the high 80s with an occasional pitch reaching 90 miles per hour.
As he gained better command of his slider and curveball, Cantini became extremely effective on the mound.
“At times, he was unhittable,” Barber said. “He’s definitely one of the top pitchers that I’ve ever had. He’s put a lot of time into his craft, he’s spent a lot of time with a lot of different people and he’s put himself in a good position to be successful.”
Cantini is the second straight pitcher from Jefferson to win the award.
There was no baseball season last year due to COVID-19, but Andrew Vance won the award two years ago.
Barber said success
is simply a product
of the community
of Jefferson and
the time the people take to invest in the game.
“Jefferson is definitely a baseball town from Little League to high school and beyond,” Barber said. “It’s a good tradition from before I got here and hopefully to after I leave as a coach.”
Next up for Cantini is getting ready to attend Baldwin-Wallace University where he’ll continue his baseball career while studying exercise science.
