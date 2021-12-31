Candela takes on new role in Lakeside athletics

Jodi Candela was a fixture in the dugout for the Lakeside softball team. She coached the players to victories on the field and bright futures after graduation.
After years as a coach, however, Candela decided to step down. Now she’s taking on a new role at Lakeside.
“At the end of my softball season, I stepped down. I just though it was time to stop coaching,” Candela said. “It’s good to know when it’s time.”
Candela was named the Lakeside athletic event manager following the 2021 softball season. She will handle the staffing for games, paperwork and assisting visiting teams on game day.
“I guess I’m trying to be the best hostees I can be,” Candela said.
Lakeside athletic director Sean Allgood approached Candela regarding the new position after spring athletics ended. He told the softball coach that becoming the event manager will allow her to continue working with students without dealing with the stresses of coaching.
The new title also mean Candela will remain active with other coaches. She said her coaching background can allow her to understand the needs of the coaches when dealing with facility management.
Candela said Allgood wants to make changes for Lakeside to be successful as a Division I school. He started by adding people like Candela to the athletic department.
“I want to do whatever I can do to make the athletic programs there successful,” Candela said.
Candela starting coaching after graduating from St. John. As an 18-year-old, she became the JV girls basketball coach. That drive to mentor students continued to grow over the years, leading to her to Lakeside.
Her need for organization also played a part in her coaching career. After she told her softball players of her new position, some thought it was a perfect fit.
“I see my kids at school, and the girls are like, ‘Man, this job was made for you.’”
The fact that the softball season is approaching isn’t lost on Candela. She’s still has that focus required of a coach. With practices beginning in February, she’s still thinking about offseason conditioning and other aspects of preparing a team.
She’s utilizing that mentality in her new position. Candela’s no longer the head coach of the Lakeside softball team. Now she’s the head coach of the different staffs at Lakeside.
“I think it’s a win-win situation for everybody. There’s going to be times where people love me, there’s going to be times where people hate me,” Candela said. “[Allgood and I are] trying to make a difference somehow, some way.”
