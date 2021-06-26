Jodi Candela took over the Lakeside softball program in 2014. She admits the program wasn’t in a good spot at the time.
As the years passed, so did that old perception of the program. At the start of her coaching stint, the players “got off the bus expecting to lose.” Now the players expect to compete in every game.
“When they’re walking to the visitor’s dugout, you can tell, they’re just a different group of girls,” Candela said.
The change in atmosphere helped lead the Dragons to a record of 14-13 (6-7 Chagrin Valley Conference). And as a result, Candela was named an Ashtabula County Co-Coach of the Year.
Candela didn’t want to take any credit for the team’s success this past season. She said the players took it upon themselves to improve individually and as a team.
“The girls bought into what I was trying to sell them,” Candela said. “And it’s because of them that the program became so successful.”
Candela understood that the pitching was behind the offense. She admitted that the team has struggled to find a player that specializes inside the circle. So, Candela made sure the Dragons would excel in the batter’s box.
“Those girls came in four days a week at 6 a.m. to hit for an hour,” Candela said. “And I think it proved, both to themselves and everybody else around us, that we were not the Lakeside team of old.”
The Dragons scored 238 runs, according to the CVC standings. The run total was second in the entire conference behind only Harvey’s 242 runs.
Senior Sidney Griffith led the charge for the Lakeside offense. She finished the year with a .690 batting average, 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.
However, Candela said it was Griffith’s leadership that helped the program take a step forward in 2021.
“Everything she does, she does 1,000%. I mean everything — school, work, athletics, things at home — everything she does, she does full-speed ahead,” Candela said.
Griffith said Candela’s impacted her life on the field and in life. She said her coach tries to prepare the girls by teaching life lessons that they can carry into the future.
“She was there the whole time for me and the other girls too,” Griffith said. “And coach Candela really does teach us more than just the game of softball. She teaches us the life lessons that go on outside of the field or outside of practice.”
Candela said the players became aware that they could compete early in the season. The Dragons lost to Perry, which went 11-0 in the CVC Lake Division, 6-5 in early April. Lakeside also lost another close game to Geneva.
“I think that opened my girls’ eyes to ‘Hey, we can do this,’” Candela said.
Lakeside did not have a junior varsity team this past season. The Dragons had a roster of 13 players, including six seniors. So Candela understands that next season will include a bit of a rebuild.
According to Candela, the culture has changed in the Lakeside softball program. And she said the players’ growth was through offseason work and and understanding of expectations — two aspects of the game that can carry over to future teams.
“They put in all the work, all the offseason work,” Candela said. “They knew that if we didn’t do that we were not going to be successful.”
