TIFFIN — The Bruisers baseball American Legion Cowle Post 151 team finally took the field on Sunday in the District 3 tournament at Tiffin University.
Going 2-1 on Sunday, the Bruisers are scheduled to play Post 169 at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
The winner will advance to the state tournament in Lancaster.
Jayden Faraguna, of Lake Catholic/John Carroll, has been tabbed the start by coach Joe Zappitelli said.
Ashtabula County players contributed to the wins over the weekend.
“[Conneaut’s] Alex Kennedy pitcher six innings of fantastic baseball [on Sunday],” Zappitelli said. “Danny Garcia [Lakeside] had a good day and played centerfield well. Logan Kray [Edgewood] had key hits. Gordon Seger [Grand Valley/Baldwin Wallace] had a couple of hits in the first game.”
In Sunday’s third game of the day, Post 151 defeated Post 169 8-5.
Kennedy earned the pitching win. The rising senior gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Will Keefe, Twinsburg/Marietta College, worked the seventh to earn the save.
Offensively for the Bruisers, Brandon Albright went 3 of 3 with two runs scored. Keefe knocked in a pair of runs.
With the game tied at 2-2, Post 151 tallied six runs over the final two innings.
Post 169 scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally fell short.
In earlier action on Sunday, the Bruisers, after 3-1 opening-round win over Sandusky Post 83 on Wednesday, went against Tiffin Post 169 on Thursday when rain arrived and the game was suspended at 3-3 in the fourth inning.
The game finally resumed on Sunday as rain continued Friday and Saturday.
Once the teams got on the field on Sunday, Post 169 posted a 5-4 win.
The Bruisers tallied a run in the bottom
