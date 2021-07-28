The Cowie Post 151 Bruisers 19u baseball team took the first game of the state tournament on Tuesday. The Bruisers beat Clairville 9-7 thanks to a four-run inning in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Clairville scored five runs in the top of the first inning, but the Bruisers cut the lead to 5-3 after scoring a run in each of their first three frames. Clairville added another run in the fourth before the Bruisers broke the game open.
The Bruisers scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. They added two more runs in the sixth to close the scoring.
Bruisers coach Joe Zappitelli wanted his players to be more patient at the plate. Grand Valley graduate Gordon Seger took that to heart with his performance.
Seger had a double and three walks with an RBI and two runs for the Bruisers. Alex Kennedy, a Conneaut alumnus, went 1 for 4 with a run scored.
“It was a rare game for us because normally our bats heat up as we go along in the tournament,” Zappitelli said. “We were swinging well today, and that really saved us.”
Will Keefe picked up with win after pitching 22/3 innings of relief. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out one.
Jayden Faraguna went 41/3 innings as the Bruisers’ starting pitcher. He allowed six runs — five earned — on nine hits and three walks. He struck out one.
The game was played on turf, something many young baseball players rarely see. Zappitelli said the turf required the second baseman and shortstop to play a little deeper, which led to some communication issues in the first inning.
“On paper, it looks like [Faraguna] was struggling — yeah, he had a little bit of control issues — but he didn’t get much defensive support the first inning either,” Zappitelli said.
The Bruisers’ second-round game against Harrison Post 199 is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.
