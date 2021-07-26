Bruisers looking forward to state legion tournament

ORWELL [emdash] Beau E. Millberg, age 41 of Orwell, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Ashtabula Co. Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1980, the son of David L. & Doreen L. (Buckley) Millberg and resided in Gastonia, NC for several years before returning to this area four years ago.…