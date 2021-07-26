Bruisers looking forward to state legion tournament

Time nearly ended theBruisers baseball American Legion Cowle Post 151 season.
The Bruisers were playing Post 169 in the District 3 championship game at Tiffin University on Monday night.
“We didn’t have more than three minutes before darkness,” Post 151 coach Joe Zappitelli said.
The fact the game went 12 innings didn’t help.
But it was worth the dicey situation for the Bruisers.
Gordon Seger, a Grand Valley graduate and Baldwin Wallace player, belted a two-run double to give the Bruisers a 9-8 win and trip to the state tournament in Lancaster.
Logan Kray, a rising Edgewood sophomore, tallied the ninth — and game-winning run.
“I’m very proud of myplayers,” Zappitelli said. “We were down four times and they had the resiliency to come back.”
After seven innings, Post 151 and Post 169 were tied at 3-3. Both teams tallied three runs in the ninth inning.
“In 12 innings, almost every inning, we had runners in scoring position, but couldn’t score,” Zappitelli said.
Post 169 scored two runs in the top of the 12th, before Post 151 tallied three in the home half of the inning.
Ashtabula County players were instrumental in the Bruisers reaching state.
Danny Garcia of Lakeside, Seger, Alex Kennedy of Conneaut and Kray came away with big plays hitting and pitching during the postseason.
“We haven’t had a ton of speed as in year’s past, but Danny has that element,” Zappitelli said. “Alex pitched a six-inning gem [in Sunday’s second game]. That was the first game of our championship games, and he was very pivotal.
“Gordon had some good timely hits and Logan rose to the challenge. His number got called and he came up big in both championship games. He’s been a great addition.”
In the Monday championship game, Zappitelli had his two top starters in Jayden Faraguna, Lake Catholic/John Carroll, and Brandon Ferdinando, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, in the fold.
Faraguna pitchedseven innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits with six walks and nine strikeouts.
Ferdinando went the final innings. He gave up five earned runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Zappitelli was happy to have Faraguna and Ferdinando both available.
“Ferdinando was one pitch away from not being able to pitch due to a pitch limit, but was because a game was suspended,” Zappitelli said.
The Bruisers are making their second state appearance in three years. In 2019, Post 151 finished fifth.
“We never take it for granted,” Zappitelli said. “There’s a fine line between going and not going. I think we have the ability to compete with any team we step on the field.”
John Susnik, South/Mercyhurst, and Faraguna were on the 2010 Post 151 team.
Ferdinando andKennedy each pitched on the Bruisers 16U squad which placed second in the 2019 junior state legion tournament.
Post 151 opens the double-elimination, state tournament at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday vs. Lancaster.
Zappitelli said the name of the game for Post 151 is doing the little things.
“We have to eliminate base-running mistakes, throw strikes and communicate on the field,” he said.
