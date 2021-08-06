Steve Kray and Jim Kennedy played against each during their high-school years at Edgewood and Conneaut, respectively, then joined forces for summer baseball.
Logan Kray, a sophomore at Edgewood, and Alex Kennedy, a senior at Conneaut, went against each other during the high-school season and played on a summer team.
“It’s kind of funny how life comes full circle,” said Steve Kray, Edgewood’s athletic director.
The Krays and Kennedys were just two of the families to watch the twists and turns of the Cowle Post 151 American Legion Bruisers 19U team this summer.
“It was great to see Alex play baseball with Logan,” Jim Kennedy said. “Steve and I both graduated in 1997 and competed against one another in multiple sports.”
Steve Kray coached the Bruisers 16U team to a 16-10 record.
“We played in some meaningful games on Sundays,” he said. “We played in the championship games at Wheeling [W. Va.] and Mentor. It’s good to see these kids play in pressure-packed games.”
The 16U squad had a predominantly Ashtabula County roster with players from Edgewood, Lakeside, Conneaut and Jefferson.
Kray then shifted over to the older Bruisers team in the district tournament.
“[Coach] Joe [Zappitelli] asked me to coach third base,” Kray said. “I had the chance to relive my high school coaching days in the early 2000s. They’re a great group of guys who had a heck of a run. We hope the 16U team can make that push in a few years.”
Post 151 had to battle other teams and other elements to reach state. In the district championship game, the Bruisers were within minutes of being eliminated due to darkness before Grand Valley graduate Gordon Seger doubled in Kray with the game-winning run in a 9-8 decision.
Post 151 had five comeback wins at district and state.
“Coaching third I told the third baseman to tip your cap so you can see,” Kray said. “When Seger hit that ball, it was meant to be. That was an experience.”
Kray, Seger, Kennedy and Lakeside’s Danny Garcia were instrumental in Post 151’s success. Other players, including some from college and outside of the area, also contributed heavily to the Bruisers’ state run.
“It’s fun to sit back and watch the kids grow up, and get out of their comfort zone and have success,” Kray said. “It was fun to watch all the guys.”
Jim Kennedy enjoyed the run as well.
“Alex loves summer baseball and he gets the opportunity to play with kids from other schools and build some great, competitive friendships,” Jim Kennedy said.
At state, the Bruisers placed third. It was the second time in the past three years (last year the state wasn’t held due to the coronavirus pandemic) Post 151 earned a top-five finish.
“It shows all the hard work Joe has put in,” Kray said. “That team was built with solid-minded guys. They played hard.”
Kray also gave credit to the county baseball coaches.
“They do an outstanding job of getting these guys ready,” he said.
Zappitelli has stepped down as coach, and Kray takes over. But the Bruisers will have a different look next season.
“We’ll be a junior legion team, but we’ll be playing in some 18U tournaments,” Kray said.
The Bruisers are also adding 14U and 11U teams next summer.
Tryouts for the 14U team are from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Edgewood High School baseball field, while tryouts for the 11U squad are 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Edgewood High School softball field.
“We want to make sure we’re providing opportunities for our local kids,” Kray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.