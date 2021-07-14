It took an additional two days to get started, but for the Bruisers American Cowle Post 151, it was well worth the wait.
The Bruisers grabbed a 3-1 win Sandusky Post 83 in a District 3 first-round game on Wednesday night at Tiffin University.
Post 151 advances in the tournament and is scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. today.
The tournament was scheduled to start Monday, but two days of rain pushed the opener back to Wednesday.
"Their approach at the plate was good," Bruisers coach Joe Zappitelli said of his team.
For most of the players, Wednesday was their first legion tournament game.
"It was a good break-in game to see what the legion experience is like," Zappitelli said.
Post 83 tied the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, but Bob Helt unloaded a two-run home to left field in the top of the seventh for the difference.
Helt, of Willoughby South, drove in Post 151's first run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Helt plays for the University of Cincinnati club team.
Jacob Faraguna started the Bruisers. The Lake Catholic/John Carroll pitcher went six innings. He didn't give up and earned run and allowed four hits with eight strikeouts.
"He had a couple of walks early, but settled in," Zappitelli said.
Sandusky tallied its lone run in the bottom of the sixth. The damage for Faraguna could have been worse, though.
He worked out of a bases-loaded, one out jam by striking out a batter and inducing a fielder's choice ground out to end the inning.
Will Keefe, of Twinsburg and Marietta College, worked the seventh inning to record a save.
Brandon Ferdinando, a Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin graduate and current JCU pitcher, is slated to start for the Bruisers today.
