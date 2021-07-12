The road to Lancaster and the state tournament is scheduled to start today for the American Legion Cowle Post 151 19u Bruisers baseball team — weather permitting.
If Post 151 is able to play, they will take on Sandusky Post 83 in a first-round District 3 matchup at 5:30 p.m. at Tiffin University.
The tournament is double elimination, and also includes Wayne County and Tiffin. The championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Tiffin University.
“The team is doing great,” Bruisers coach Joe Zappitelli said. “The team is starting to gel.”
Post 151 had its game cancelled Friday night, but used the opportunity for a three-hour workout.
“Everyone that was supposed to throw did, about 30 to 40 pitches,” Zappitelli said. “We had fielding drills and each player took 4 or 5 cuts.”
Ashtabula County players scheduled to head to Tiffin are Grand Valley graduate and current Baldwin Wallace player Gordon Seger, recent Lakeside graduate Danny Garcia and rising Conneaut senior Alex Kennedy.
Zappitelli said Seger’s versatility makes him a candidate for the infield and outfield. Garcia is an outfielder and Kennedy is an outfielder-pitcher.
In addition, four players from Steve Kray’s 16U Bruisers team are expected to contribute. The list includes Logan Kray, Ethan Detrick and Tony Hall of Edgewood and Zack Rice of Conneaut.
Zappitelli said the plan is to start Jayden Faraguna, a Lake Catholic graduate who is pitching for John Carroll, against Sandusky.
“He pitched a districts two years ago for us [the year Post 151 placed fifth in state],” Zappitelli said. “He’s thrown five weeks for a 22U team out of Cleveland.”
Brandon Ferdinando, a Notre Dame-Catholic Latin graduate and John Carroll pitcher, is slated to play in one of the early tournament games.
“Both finished their freshman season at John Carroll and have some maturity,” Zappitelli said. “They’ve been stretched out. We want our pitchers to go five, six innings.”
The District 3 winner advances to the state tournament at Beavers Field in Lancaster starting July 27.
WALK-OFF WINNER
The Cowle Post 151 Bruisers 16U team posted a 5-4 win over the Akron A’s 16u squad on Saturday.
With the game tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Andrew Hlvatur (Edgewood) singled on a 1-2 count to score the game-winning run.
Kray led the Bruisers with two hits.
Detrick started for Post 151.
The righty pitched 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Ben Welty (Edgewood) went two innings for the win.
He gave up no runs on one hit with one walk and one strikeout.
Kray threw 1.3 of an inning in relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.