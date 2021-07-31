After a long run, the Cowie Post 151 Bruisers 19u season has drawn to a close. The Bruisers were eliminated in the semifinals of the American Legion state baseball tournament on Friday.
The Bruisers held their own in their final game, but one bad inning put the game out of reach.
The Bruisers were on the wrong side of a 5-3 score before Pickerington scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Bruisers attempted a comeback by scoring five runs in their final two innings, but the damage was done.
One defensive laps by the Bruisers led to three runs and Pickerington started getting their offense in a rhythm.
“At this level you just cannot make any type of errors,” head coach Joe Zappitelli said. “Teams will make you pay. You can’t give extra outs.”
The Bruisers lost 12-8 after concluding their game against Lancaster, which was rained out on Thursday. The Bruisers finished third at the tournament.
Conneaut graduate Alex Kennedy took the loss. He allowed five runs — three earned — on seven hits and two walks.
Despite the rough outing, Kennedy provided some pop with his bat. He went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Bob Helt had a double and a home run with two runs scored in four at-bats.
The Bruisers only got two innings into their game against Lancaster on Thursday. They beat Lancaster 3-2 on Friday morning thanks to a one-hitter by John Susnik.
“We were more concerned if [Susnik] was allowed to come back the next day with their pitch count rules, which he was,” Zappitelli said. “That was the biggest concern — would we have the pitching?”
Zappitelli couldn’t go to a couple of his pitchers over the course of the tournament. But Susnik managed to get into a flow on the mound.
Susnik allowed two runs — one earned — with five walks and six strikeouts in 61/3 innings. Kennedy recorded the final two outs to clinch the game.
“I had guys pitching that haven’t pitched since high school throwing one or two innings,” Zappitelli said. “Absolutely remarkable by some of the guys who were out of their roles.”
Grand Valley graduate Gordon Seger had a double in three at-bats and drove in a run. Hell also had a double and an RBI.
It was a different but specialyear for Zappitelli. The team normally has a little more speed, but his group made up for it in power and maturity due to college baseball experience.
He said the team never got distracted by the score. When trailing, the players would stay focused on chipping away at leads little by little.
That composure and ability at the plate helped the Bruisers complete one of their best years in the program’s history. The Bruisers finished 7-3.
“Different group,” Zappitelli said. “A lot more power and a lot less speed. It’s a totally different team this year, but still good in its own way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.