AUSTINTOWN — Wow.
It’s all Connor Boland could mouth as he crossed the finish line inside Austintown Fitch Falcon Stadium.
The Geneva High School sophomore sprinter could not fathom his destiny as shared the moment with Solon High School’s Bryce West, looking up at the jumbotron on the north side of the stadium during Friday’s Division I Austintown District Track and Field Meet.
Boland crossed the finish line in a personal-best 22.16 seconds to win the boys 200-meter dash district championship.
“Oh my gosh it’s fast,” said Boland, who took another look at the stadium scoreboard as he was being interviewed.
The humid weather and temperatures reaching the mid 80s played into the favor of sprinters like Boland, using it as an elixir.
“This heat, it’s hard because it’s hot, but it definitely loosens up your muscles,” he said. “You feel good when you’re running.”
The top four in each event advance to next week’s Division I Austintown Regional meet back at Falcon Stadium.
Boland isn’t the only Eagle soaring into regionals as the boys 4x400 relay of William Hanchosky, Alex Reese, Jack Kollhoff and Boland clocked 3:27.42 for third.
Boland ran the open 400 race before, but it’s something much different when you grab a lightweight baton and begin with a slight jog into the lap around the track.
The lanky 6-foot-1 runner made his move toward the lead pack of Aurora and Boardman, which took first and second, respectively, in the 200-meter portion of the race.
Geneva held off fourth-place Fitch, which won the team event over Solon, 134-116.
“In a regular 400, it’s staggered and you start with blocks,” said Boland, who took fifth in the 100 in 11.05 — .02 away from the fourth-place finisher. “You go from not running at all to running as hard as you can. Here you get a little bit of a startup. Times here are a little bit better.”
Hanchosky placed third in the boys 800 in 1:57.74. He knew there were three open spots as Canfield’s Nick Plant distanced himself for a district record of 1:52.40.
Hanchosky paced himself during the race and took third in 1:57.74. He said his long, shoulder-length, wavy hair gives him a little velocity.
“I like to think it makes me run faster,” he said. “Everyone says it doesn’t.”
Meanwhile, Kollhoff looked exhausted as he propped himself against the open-air building housing the meet’s announcer just past the finish line after
Exhaustion overtook the Geneva junior sprinter, who also plays center back for the Eagles boys soccer team.
It was that endurance training that spurred Kollhoff to advance to next week’s regional.
“A lot of it, especially in hot weather, is trying to grit through it,” he said.
Lakeside High School junior Anthony Donahue crossed the finish line fourth in 15.26 seconds in the boys 110 hurdles.
Donahue ran the hurdles between attempts at the nearby high jump area.
He returned and attempted three times at 6-2, but could not clear the bar. He finished at 6-0 and placed seventh. Getting to 6-2 would’ve advanced him to regionals.
“It feels great even though I didn’t qualify for regionals in the high jump, at least I qualified in something,” he said.
The Lakeside athlete wasn’t the only one with a close call in the field events.
Geneva senior Charlie Taylor ended his track and field career with a 50-7.5 with his second throw during finals.
He finished 1.5 feet short of fourth-place Markell Green of Solon.
The four who ran the Geneva 4x400 took fifth in the 4x200 with 1:32.21.
The Lakeside girls 4x100 relay team of Mia Milano, Jelena Torrance, Tess Collins and Kynesha Vaughn was eighth in 53.04.
Reese was eighth in the boys 800 with 2:00.03.
Geneva’s boys are ready for next week’s regional meet.
“It’s so awesome,” Boland said. “We’re so hype to come out here again next week and run again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.