CRESTON – The clock ran out and Pymatuning Valley and Norwayne went to shake hands. Afterward, PV head coach Neal Croston gathered his team on the field for one last meeting.
The Lakers fell to Norwayne 57-8 Saturday night on the road. It was a Division VI, Region 21 first-round playoff game with the field expanded to 16 teams per region.
Norwayne will advance to play New Middletown Springfield, last year's Division VI state runner-up.
PV (6-4) was the 11th seed in the bracket. The Bobcats (8-3) were sixth, but the Lakers played them tough in the first quarter. The Bobcats led 14-8, but things quickly fell apart in the second.
The Lakers turned the ball over on downs on the second play of the second quarter. Jake Gill broke off a 47-yard touchdown run to make it 21-8.
Later in the quarter, PV quarterback Ryan Croston threw an interception, which was returned by Gill to the PV 17-yard line. Gill took a run to the end zone on the next play for a score.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Bobcats caught the Lakers off guard with an onside kick. The ball hit a PV upman and Norwayne recovered. Norwayne QB Elijah Smith capped the three-play, 54-yard drive with a 14-yard TD run.
The Bobcats led 35-8 at halftime.
"The numbers overwhelmed us," Neal Croston said. "We play 15, 16 guys. They're playing 20, 25 guys. And our guys just got worn down."
The break didn't help the Lakers. Ryan Croston was called for intentional grounding in the PV end zone on the team's first drive of the third quarter. It resulted in a safety.
Dillon Morlock scored on a 6-yard run after the Bobcats got the ball on the free kick from Robert Verba. Morlock's score made it 44-8 Norwayne and the officials started the running clock.
"We missed a few tackles," Neal Croston said. "Blocking-wise, we didn't get everybody where we needed. We had a chance to score before halftime … little bit of a misread there.
"Our guys fought, it just kinda snowballed there a little bit."
Devin Ray led the Lakers with 66 yard rushing on 14 carries. Andrew Root had 13 yards on three carries.
Ryan Croston went 10 for 21, with 171 yards passing. He threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Verba, but he also threw four interceptions.
Verba had five catches for 82 yards. Root caught two balls for 50 yards and Garrett Smith had three grabs for 39 yards.
The PV seniors are walking away from successful careers. The 2021 class has won three straight Northeastern Athletic Conference titles and qualified for the playoffs twice.
They also earned a playoff victory over Hillsdale in the first round last season.
"They weren't winning too much in middle school," Neal Croston said. "For them to do that, win the conference three times, be in the playoffs twice, compete with Hillsdale – beat them – compete with Mogadore. I thought we competed with [Norwayne] for a good quarter and a half and then things kind of unraveled.
"Just really proud of our seniors."
