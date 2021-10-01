MADISON — After 40 minutes of soccer Thursday evening, Chad Butler needed to issue a challenge to his team.
The Blue Streaks, who are in the hunt for a Western Reserve Conference title and primed for a postseason run, led Geneva 1-0. The one goal came on a penalty kick. Butler knew he, as well as the players, expected more.
“To be honest we were lucky to be up 1-0 I told them,” Butler said. “For the majority of the first half they [Geneva] outworked us, they were challenging everything, they were pressuring us and we were sitting back being lackadaisical. At halftime I challenged them. We all want to be the team that does great things this year, so we have to go out and be that team.”
Once intermission had concluded and the two teams were back on the pitch, the Blue Streaks went to work. They posted seven goals in the second half on their way to an 8-0 victory over the Eagles at Madison High School.
Katie Frania netted the first of three goals she scored in the second half in the opening two minutes of the half.
Thirteen minutes later, Ryan Bruns took a pass from Regan Swinarski and booted it home for a 3-0 lead.
The challenge by the coach, combined with the two goals early in the half was just what Madison needed to ignite their attack back to what they expected.
“In the first half, we started a little slow,” senior Amelia Swinarski said. “We had a talk at halftime, then we began passing well, we were playing through balls, we were communicating, we completely changed around how we were playing.”
The Madison attack can start pretty much at any time from anywhere on the field. A couple of passes, a kick ahead for a through ball was all it took to get the Blue Streaks on an attack.
Madison continued to pressure Geneva keeper Giana Logan, who made quite a few great saves but could not stop all of them. Liz Bailey, Zoey Deligianis, and Ameilia Swinarski all added goals before the night was over.
On the other bench, first-year Eagles coach James Restand was not thrilled with the final score, but extremely pleased with the effort his team put forth, especially in the first 40.
“We battled pretty tough in the first,” the coach said. “We had our chances, the first goal could have gone the other way. We thought we made some adjustments at the half that we thought would create a little more offense, but their speed is hard to contend with.
“But, I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls played in the first half and they even played hard in the second half.”
The loss dropped Geneva to 4-10 overall, however, they are 4-1 in the CVC Valley Division, good for second place. They will travel to South on Saturday. Madison will host Kenston Tuesday in a game to determine the WRC title.
