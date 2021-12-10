GENEVA — As if watching his Geneva mat mates getting pinned down in most of the early matches wasn’t painful enough, the hard cross-face Nigel Platt took in the second period of his 165-pound bout against Madison’s Dylan Jany had the Eagles freshman working to not only stay in the match physically but emotionally as well.
“That kind of got me angry,” Platt said of the shot he took across the cheek. ‘I just had to keep my cool.”
Jany was cautioned for the inadvertent amount of force on the cross-face.
Once the match continued, Platt not only kept his cool, but fought back from a couple of points down to pick up a 6-4 decision in what was the best match of the night during the Eagles and Blue Streaks dual match at Geneva High School on Thursday night.
Madison took the dual by winning eight of the 11 matches, six of them by fall, on its way to a 63-13 final.
Platt’s win at 165, though, was definitely one Geneva coach Ron Cerjan can build on as he guides his young group into the season.
“He had a heart and never gave up,” Cerjan said of Platt. “He kept fighting, kept fighting, and kept fighting. Last week, we talked about being a little out of shape. We worked really hard on conditioning this week. He looked a lot better on his conditioning, it was kind of like he was out there sand-bagging, then he turned it on when it meant the most.”
Jany scored a reversal to start the third period, putting him ahead 4-2. Within the next minute, though, Platt was awarded two penalty points to equalize matters.
Still tied at 4-4 with less than 30 seconds to go, Platt hit his move on a reset right off the whistle ... a switch for a reversal to take the lead.
Feeling like he missed some opportunities throughout the match, Platt knew what he needed to do.
“Get up, get a takedown or get a reversal,” he said. “Then make sure that I hold him down.”
Platt was one of three winners for Geneva. Colin Young and Michael Hupertz were the other two.
Aside from that, it was all Madison.
The Blue Streaks claimed forfeits at 106 and 113. Once Geneva had someone to contest, the visitors made their dominance quickly known.
Carson Woody (120), Jackson Harrison (126), Charles Wade (132), and Ezaiah Siler (144) all racked up pins to set the tone for the dual.
Coach Andrew Tomaso said his team may also be young, but that does not mean they do not have some seasoning.
Guys like Woody and others hit the road to get a lot of offseason mat time this year. The results have shown up early this season.
“All those guys, we went to Florida, we went to the Disney Duals and they got like 50-60 matches in during the offseason,” Tomaso said. “So, it’s easy to be aggressive when you’re confident.”
Madison’s returning state alternate Jamie Harrison took the forfeit at 113. Nate Montgomery, who has some previous state qualifiers in his family, also was awarded a win by forfeit. Some of the other guys are a little rawer, but are definitely a joy to coach, according to Tomaso.
“We’re really young, but they’re a hardworking group of guys,” he said. “They’re good individuals, good in the classroom, they’re fun to be around.”
Young broke up the Madison string of pins with a 10-1 major decision at 150. The Blue Streaks came back with a pin at 157 from Noah Blough. Kevin Pinon-Ramirez got a 7-4 decision at 175 and Demitry Navarro earned a pin at 190.
Hupertz put the Eagles back in the win column with a pin at 215, before Madison’s Andrew Spitter ended the dual with a pin at 285.
After the match, Cerjan said he had no complaints about how his team fought.
“They’re young and they did as much as they could,” Cerjan said. “Madison always has a good program, so they did what they could and I’m proud of them. All we can do is keep working hard and get ready for the next one.”
The next one for Geneva will be the Riverside Rumble tonight and Saturday. Madison is at the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.