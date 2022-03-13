COLUMBUS — Reaching the Ohio High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament this weekend was something that Josh Biller never expected to do this season.
After taking fourth place in the 150-pound bracket of the Perry Division II District tournament last weekend, Biller made it to the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus for the state tournament.
Unfortunately he did not get to wrestle in the Division II 150 bracket.
The Edgewood sophomore was disqualified from the tournament because of a rash on his neck area during skin checks on Friday.
Instead of competing, he was forced to the stands to cheer for his brother Kyle, who went 1-2 in the 144-pound bracket.
“It was pretty devastating,” he said of not being able to wrestle this weekend. “At the end of the day though …”
Though he could not find the words to finish the sentence, he had done everything that he could to give himself a chance to compete to the best of his ability.
Aside from putting in a good week of practice to get ready for high school wrestling’s final weekend, Biller had his condition checked by a doctor at home who gave him the okay to compete this weekend.
A dermatologist brought in by the OHSAA however, overruled the doctor’s written documentation and disqualified him from wrestling. Biller was one of two would-be competitors in the 150 bracket that were told they would not wrestle.
“I figured with the doctor’s note, that would help me out,’ Biller said. “At least, I kind of got a glimpse of what it’s like down here. I was really excited just to be down here and wrestle.”
He will still go down as a 2022 state qualifier, and he has two more years of high school wrestling ahead of him. Edgewood coach Gregory Stolfer said that not getting to compete this weekend does not negate in the least what Biller was able to accomplish this season.
“He put in the work, he was here, he made it,” the Warriors coach said. “He still had a phenomenal season and he did everything he could do this week to put himself in a position to wrestle. Unfortunately, he was not able to, but you know what, he still earned the right to be here.”
Biller finished the season with a record of 21-7 and will go down as the first sophomore in Edgewood history to qualify for the state tournament.
As disappointing as Friday’s news was for him, getting a glimpse of the sport’s biggest stage is something Biller says will only drive him to get back next year.
“Honestly, it just gives me motivation for next year to be healthy,” he said. “I’m going to train a lot more this summer, I want to be back here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.