SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Berkshire boys basketball team exorcised its demons from a late-game loss to Cardinal.
The Badgers defeating the St. John Heralds, 69-33, at St. John School late Saturday afternoon.
“We start three sophomores and a senior playing [regularly] for the first time,” Berkshire head coach Ryan Dickard said.
He said the team has been very inconsistent throughout the year, but Saturday the team was able to have a more complete effort.
“A lot of games we do really well for a half,” Dickard said.
He said the next quarter or next half goes in a different direction.
“We are trying to be more consistent,” he said.
The Badgers were led by two sophomores, Jack Hastings (19 points) and Miles Miller (17 points).
The Heralds were also getting over a difficult performance but had less than 24 hours to come back after a 105-46 loss on Friday evening at Cornerstone Christian Academy. St. John is also battling inexperience with a young team.
“It was tough. I imagine the kids were drained but it was some of the same things,” St. John head coach Curtis Turner said.
He said turnovers have been an on-going issue all season.
“We are going to have to keep working every day. ... They are young. They are still trying to find out where their shooting spots are,” Turner said.
Turner said the young team will benefit from the playing time this year and next year.
“We have a ton of games in February. Our schedule is even harder than last year but now they are being scouted,” Turner said.
Turner said the players are not used to have their tendencies reviewed during scouting sessions and having their strengths shut down by the opposing defense.
The Heralds trailed Berkshire by six points at the end of the first quarter but things quickly changed in the second, with the Badgers (5-7) taking a 39-14 lead into halftime.
St. John (2-9) came out with an 8-2 run in the third quarter but Berkshire quickly righted the ship, winning the third quarter 13-11 and then forging further ahead in the final quarter.
Turner said Jimmy Severino (10 points) and Jesus Hernandez (six points) stepped up their games on Saturday.
