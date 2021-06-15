County basketball players were honored by the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation. The event was held virtually and is available on the Edgewood Media YouTube page.
Brad Ellis, president of Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation, was the host of the event.
Pymatuning Valley’s Ellie Struna was named ACBF Player of the Year in girls basketball. She averaged 13 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
Lakeside’s Brandon Ford was named the ACBF Player of the Year for the boys. Ford averaged 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game.
St. John’s Latiana Fleming, Lakeside’s Hailee Aguinaga, Grand Valley’s Alexis Mahaffey, Jefferson’s Kennadie Mullen, Edgewood’s Kaci Kanicki, Geneva Olivia Wilms and Conneaut’s Jayden Drew were nominated for the girls award.
The boys nominees were St. John’s David DiSalvatore, PV’s Jonah Wilkerson, Jefferson’s Bobby Ray, GV’s Ashton Zupancic, Geneva’s Ayden Richmond, Edgewood’s Hunter Johnston and Conneaut’s Anthony Burckhartte.
Jefferson’s TJ Furman was named ACBF Girls Coach of the Year. The Falcons went 13-11 (6-8 in the Northeast 8) and went undefeated against Ashtabula County teams.
PV’s Ryan Shontz was named ACBF Boys Coach of the Year after leading the Lakers to a record of 15-6 (8-2) and a Division III district title appearance.
Wilkerson and Aguinaga was named the recipient of the Dave Flautt Scholarship.
Ellis also took time to recognize Fleming, Mahaffey, Struna, who took honorable mention All-Ohio honors. Ford and Wilkerson, who both received third team All-Ohio, and PV’s Tanner Rhoades and Zupancic, All-Ohio honorable mentions, were also recognized.
Ford, Zupancic and Wilkerson were honored for scoring their 1,000th career point during the season.
“A thank you goes out to the basketball players,” Ellis said. “Thank you for the dedication to the sport we all love. Thank you for providing excitement and something we can look forward to on a weekly basis.
“We wish you the best of luck on your future seasons.”
