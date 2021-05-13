ANDOVER — After Thursday’s game, the Pymatuning Valley softball team had a little fun at home plate. The girls grabbed a bat, spun around to make themselves dizzy and tried to hit a ball on a hitting tee.
It was one final bit of fun before the sun went down in Andover. And it was a fun way to close out the final game for the class of 2021.
The Lakers fell to Berkshire, 17-4, in a Division III sectional final to draw their season to a close.
Defense was the area of concern for the Lakers (16-12) throughout the season. When they played well, their defense was near perfect. But when errors occurred, they had a tendency to pile up.
The same was true on Thursday. Berkshire broke the game open with a nine-run fourth inning to set the stage for the mercy rule. PV allowed three unearned runs to score in the inning on two errors. The Lakers finished the night with five errors.
“Some games, man, you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Lakers head coach Andrew Gray said. “Like I told these girls out here, it’s a trickle down effect. Once one person has an error then it just keeps on going.”
Saige Payne took the loss for the Lakers after pitching 3 1/3 innings. She allowed seven runs — six earned — on eight hits and a pair of walks. She struck out three.
Baileigh Alderman relieved Payne with one out in the fourth inning, but things didn’t go any better for her. Alderman allowed 10 runs, but only five were earned. She struck out four while allowing five hits and a walk in the final 1 1/2 innings.
Brooke Gray led the Lakers offensively, recording a pair of singles in three at-bats with a run scored and an RBI. Mia Skarlinsky, Taylor Kiser and Payne also drove in runs for PV.
Cam Leggett picked up the win for the Badgers (10-13). She allowed four runs on five hits and four walks. Leggett struck out seven in the five-inning complete game.
The Lakers’ pitchers didn’t have an answer for Anni Bergmeier, the Badgers’ No. 2 hitter. Bergmeier finished 5 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored as she peppered the ball across the outfield.
Sierra Berman and Maddy Triskett each finished with a pair of singles and two RBIs. Despite only getting one hit in four at-bats, Leggett reached base everytime and scored four runs.
“I’m very proud of our girls, man,” Andrew Gray said. “From the beginning of the year until now, we improved tremendously.”
PV has more than 25 players, but seven girls never played high school softball. The inexperience at some positions was the side effect of 2020.
Coach Gray expected his team to win around 10 games this year. The lost season in 2020 created uncertainty. Angolia Wiser and Allie Stokes, two of the eight seniors on the PV roster, admitted the expectations weren’t high entering the season.
“It’s all about teamwork and [a willingness] to learn, and I think that’s exactly what our team was this year, and that’s how I would sum up our team,” Stokes said.
The 2021 season allowed the PV softball to have fun on the field once again. So while some of the girls may have missed the ball on the tee after the game, they won’t miss out on the memories of the 2021 season.
“I’m beyond thankful that we were able to have a season with everything going on,” Wiser said. “I’ve been playing since tee ball and this has been the most wonderful year I ever played. Teammates were wonderful, the coaching was great and we just felt like a family.”
