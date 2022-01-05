KINSMAN — Two eager boys basketball teams hit the court on Tuesday evening and the game went right down to the wire with Badger earning a 72-68 victory.
Badger had not played in 18 days and Conneaut in 22 days, so the teams had plenty of energy pressing full court and working to gain an advantage.The Braves finally did in the final seconds, eking out a 72-68 victory over the Spartans.
“We got off to a better start than I thought,” Badger head coach Josh Upshire said. He said there were two cancelations during break and the team had not played since mid-December.
Conneaut head coach Tim Tallbacka said the two teams were scheduled to play in February but rescheduled to get a game in before league competition begins.
Tallbacka said his squad had a tournament and another game canceled because of COVID-19 problems unrelated to their team.
Upshire watched his Braves jump out to a 22-8 first-quarter lead but the Spartans came back multiple times.
“We went down 18 at one point,” Tallbacka said. He said the team made a great comeback but fell short at the end.
The Spartans took several leads but couldn’t hold on Tallbacka said.
With 44 seconds to go Badger held a 70-68 lead and point guard Brad Hamilton had an opportunity to increase the lead but missed both shots.
The Spartans had two shots to tie the game but both did not go through and the Badger hung on to win the game. Hamilton iced the game with two foul shots with 13.3 seconds to go.
The Spartans had one last chance to crawl within one point as time ran out but Zack Rice’s shot fell short.
“We have to figure out ho to win. I know it is not easy,” Tallbacka said. He said Tuesday’s game put them on the right path towards that goal.
Upshire said his two high scorers, Hamilton and Jack Lendak, have been leading the team all year. Lendak scored 27 and Hamilton 19 while the Spartans scoring was spread out throughout the roster.
The Spartans had eight players score with Chance Loomis and Marcus Owens leading the way with 14 points each followed by Robert Hagstrom with 12 points.
Tallbacka said the Spartans are now 1-4 and the Badgers are 5-2 as both teams prepare for league play in the next week.
