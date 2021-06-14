When the lights were brightest, Duke University runner Brittany Aveni stepped up to claim her spot in the school’s record book.
Aveni, a Geneva graduate and member of Duke’s women’s track team, competed in the finals of the open 400-meter dash and the 4X400 relay.
Aveni finished ninth in the 400 with a time of 51.77. She qualified for the event on Thursday night after finishing as an at-large after entering ranked 15th.
Aveni’s performance put her in the Duke record books. The Geneva graduate was named a Second Team All-American in the 400. She became the only runner to claim five career All-American honors as a member of the Duke women’s track and field team.
But her day wasn’t done yet. She still had to anchor the 4X400 relay.
The Blue Devils’ relay team finished seventh in the 4X400, the same spot they entered at the conclusion of the semifinals. The Blue Devils ran a 3:28.27 to set a school record.
Duke’s 4X400 team was named First Team All-America following its performance. It is the first Duke 4X400 team to receive First Team honors.
Aveni, individually, put on a strong performance in the relay. Her split of 50.13 as the anchor was the third-fastest split among the all runners.
The 4X400 was a tough field to begin with, and by the end, eight of the nine teams set school records in the event. Texas A&M won the relay with a college-record time of 3:22.34. USC, the runner-up, finished with a run of 3:24.54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.