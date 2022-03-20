Brittany Aveni, a former track runner at Duke University and Geneva High School, helped the USA women’s 4X400 relay take fourth at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
The Ashtabula County native had a 51.9 second split in the first heat of the morning session, with the Americans taking first with a time of 3:28.82 on Sunday.
The American relay team consisted of Na’Asha Robinson, Jessica Beard, Lynna Irby and Aveni.
They just missed the medal stand after finishing fourth in the finals after running 3:28.63. The U.S. finished behind Jamaica (3:28.40), Netherlands (3:28.57) and Poland (3:28.59).
