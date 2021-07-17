Athletes inducted into county cross country & track and field HOF

After a yearlong wait, nearly a dozen members of Ashtabula County’s runners and field athletes were inducted into the Ashtabula County Cross Country & Track and Field Hall of Fame.
The induction was originally scheduled for May 2020, but restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event being cancelled.
The induction materials were delivered to the inductees.
The class of 2020 inductees were: Anthony Adame, Edgewood; Patrick Artman, Grand Valley; Matthew Fitchet, Edgewood; Amelia Nowlin (Flaum), Pymatuning Valley; James Gillespie, Ashtabula High School; Rick Gleason, Conneaut; Matthew Jones, Lakeside; Bessie Noble, Ashtabula High School; Ryan Prescott, Conneaut; Ed Wojciak, Grand Valley and coach Bill Phillips, Jefferson.
• Adame graduated from Edgewood in 1972. He finished tied for third in the Division AA cross country meet with a time of 10:14. He followed it up with a fifth-place finish in the two mile after running 9:46 in the spring of 1971.
After his time in Edgewood, Adame attended Florida Bible College and eventually Malone College. He married his wife, Becky, and managed a senior living facility in Deltona, Fla. Adame eventually co-owned Sunshine Corner Christian Bookstore in Jefferson for 23 years before retiring.
• Artman placed seventh in the Class A state cross country race in 1968. He came in third in the two mile at the Class A state track meet in 1969.
Following his time in Orwell, Artman enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He is retired after working as a machinist, engineer and computer network administrator for 33 years. He has been married his wife, Robin, for over 45 years and had three sons — Aaron, Nate and Ian — and is a grandfather of 10.
• Fitchet is the youngest member of the 2020 class, graduating from Edgewood in 2014. He was the Division III runner-up in the shot put his senior year with an attempt of 55-1.50.
The son of Peter and Shari Fitchet, he received an Exercise Science degree from the University of Mount Union and is attending Gannon University to receive his doctorate in physical therapy.
• Nowlin qualified for three events at the Division II state while at PV. She was a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished sixth in 2000. The next year, she won the 400 meters at regionals with a time of 57.6. Nowlin finished third at state in the event for 2001 with a 59.2 and the relay team came in fourth.
She worked at Nationwide Children’s Hospital as a trauma therapist for children and families after receiving her master’s degree in Social Work from Ohio University. She married David Nowlin and has two children, Sydney and Ben.
• Gillespie qualified for the state meet in the discus in 1964 and the shot put in 1965 while at Ashtabula High School. He holds the Ashtabula County record with a throw of 58-8.75 in the shot put. The record still stands after 55 years.
Gillespie, who was inducted posthumously, received an education degree from Ohio University in 1969 and coached three sports for Ashtabula High School. He also wrote a book, “Chapel Services for Sports Teams,” which was published in 2019.
• Gleason made a name for himself in the relays. He was a part of the Conneaut 4x400 relay team which reached the Division II state tournament in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Gleason also qualified for state in the 100 meter in 1993.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Naval Academy and received his degree in Economics. Gleason is now a commander in the U.S. Naval Reserves.
• Wojciak qualified for the two-mile at the Class “AAA” state meet in 1974 for GV. The following fall, he finished third among individuals at the state cross country tournament. The next year, Wojciak finished fourth in the two-mile race.
After graduation, he worked for Lincoln Electric for 38 years. He married his wife, Karen, and had three children. Wojciak retired in 2015.
• Jones placed third at the Division I state meet in the 300-meter hurdles for Lakeside in 2007. Upon graduating, he attended the United State Air Force Academy, where he received a degree in Systems Engineering Management.
Jones ranks as a captain in the Air Force and served tours in Qatar, the United Kingdom and Japan.
• Noble finished fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus at the 2000 state tournament. She also qualified for the state in the shot in 1999.
• Prescott took second in the pole vault with a successful attempt of 14-6 in the 1998 state tournament.
• Phillips coached for over a decade at Jefferson before retiring in 1998. He sent several athletes to state while coaching the Falcons.
In addition to coaching track and field and cross country, Phillips also served as an assistant coach for the football and wrestling teams.
