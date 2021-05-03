ASHTABULA — Joe Miller, 76, was moved by the posts on Facebook honoring his 40 years of commitment to the Ashtabula Little League.
“It got me crying,” he said of the heartfelt tributes to Miller who has been a fixture at Cederquist park for decades.
“The kids is what I enjoy,” Miller said before tossing the ceremonial first pitch to open the 2021 Ashtabula Little League season.
“We grew up on Massucci Field,” said Penny Miller. She said her father has always been involved in baseball and softball.
“I’d like to welcome you to the 2021 Little League season,” said league chairman Frank Cole. He said it is the 70th season for the baseball and softball organization.
“We have 32 teams playing in District I Little League,” Cole announced to the crowd as hundreds of players, coaches and parents waited for the ceremonial pitch.
He said a new girls coach pitch softball league has been added, and a developmentally disabled team starts practice this week.
Kevin Grippi, vice president for the organization’s Challenger League, said Miller has touched the lives of many, many children over his decades of service.
“I love him. He has been an umpire and coach my entire career and I am 52,” said Jeff Fenton, vice president of the Ashtabula Minor League, while stopping by to tell Miller he loved him.
League organizers said there is a large group of tee ball participants but numbers for minor and major league players is not back to pre pandemic levels.
Cole has been involved in the Little League program for 23 years and has been chairman of the Ashtabula league for 15 years and has been administrator of Ohio Little League District 1 for three years.
“This season we have 13 parks playing in District 1,” Cole said. He said the amount of communities playing last year had dropped to four because of the pandemic.
Cederquist park will be busy this summer, not only with local athletes honing their skills, but with all Ohio girls Little League state championships this year.
Cole said the Ohio Girls Senior and Junior state softball championships are scheduled for July 10 to July 13; the eight to 10 and nine to 11 events are scheduled for July 24 to July 31; and the 11 and 12 tournament is scheduled for July 10 to July 17.
“They all will be renting rooms and eating in restaurants,” Grippi said.
Soon after the ceremony games began on fields throughout the park.
