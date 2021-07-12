ASHTABULA — Cederquist Park was a busy place this weekend as three Little League state tournaments are being held at the complex.
Area hotels are busy with teams from all over the state staying from Mentor to Conneaut, said Frank Cole, Little League District 1 administrator. He said the girls major league, girls junior and boys senior tournaments are scheduled to end Monday if weather doesn’t get in the way.
He said more than 100 players in the three divisions played this weekend bringing parents to the area.
Marco Fasano, a board member, was busy keeping score and announcing a Major League girls game. He said the people coming in to town for the tournament help the area economy.
Cole said double the amount of players will likely participate in the Little League 8-10 and 9-11 tournaments scheduled for July 24 to 31 at Cederquist Park.
Cole said the state-wide Little League leaders decided to go with a consolidation of state tournament sites to be placed on a two-year rotation.
“As administrators we set up a system where each district will host for two year and then it will rotate,” he said.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic Ashtabula will host the tournaments this year and next after last year’s events were cancelled due to the virus.
Cole said he has 14-to-15 board members helping make the tournament a reality. He said the home site doesn’t make money
on the tournament other than concession revenue.
Canfield was crowned the senior girls state champion and three teams remain in the major girls softball and the boys senior division. The Jefferson-Ashtabula and the Pymatuning senior league teams made the state tournament and started action on Saturday. Pymatuning was eliminated, while the Jefferson/Ashtabula remains alive with Ironton and Fairborn.
The senior division Ironton-Fairborn boys winners bracket game was tied 3-3 on Sunday when play had to be suspended due to rain, Cole said.
If the weather allows there will be two games for the boys and girls tournaments today and the tournament will conclude Tuesday.
