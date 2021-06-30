Ashtabula County Tennis Ladder cruising along this summer

Tennis players looking for healthy competition
to improve for a season or just want to match their skills against others have been taking part in the Ashtabula County Tennis Ladder this summer.
The popular program which was started by St. John coach Todd Nassief in 2012 has been going on since June 1 and runs until Aug. 1.
Entering Tuesday night, 345 matches have been played so far this summer.
So far on the season,
Colin Priestap, of Jefferson, leads the way in top network points with 4,160.
Mickey Zheng, of St. John School, ranks second with 3,410 points.
A player accumulates points, 100 points for a
win and 10 points for a loss.
In singles, Priestap has
attained a 31-14 record, while Zheng has a 20-8
mark.
Audrey Austin, of Perry, paces the way in winning percentage at 17-1 (.944).
Andy Grippi and Jacob Timonere, both of St. John, have recorded 15 and 11 wins, respectively.
Myles Colgan, of Geneva, checks in with an 11-7 record.
In doubles, Geneva
graduate Amy Varckette and Lakeside alumnus Ryan McClure are each 3-0.
Zheng has the most wins with 13.
Ladder days are at 5:15 Wednesdays; 8:45 a.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.