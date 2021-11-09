Multiple Ashtabula County players have earned first-team all-Northeast Lakes District first-team honors in their respective division.
The team was selected by district media members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association, and released on Monday.
In Division II, Lakeside seniors Sam Petros and Morgan Bish were selected on the offensive and defensive lines.
Petros, a 6-foot-2, 286-pound tackle, led the way for a Dragon offense to run for 2,757 yards in the 2021 season. He broke his own record of 71 knockdowns this season.
Petros, who graded out at 92 percent this season, started 39 games in his Lakeside career.
On the other side of the ball, Bish recorded 73 total tackles, including 13 for loss, with six hurries and six sacks this season. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown against Geneva. Bish set a school record with 192 productivity points.
Troy Peterson led the way in the county in Division IV.
The Edgewood senior had 85 tackles, including 17 for loss, with nine sacks to post first-team all-district honors.
In Division V, Jefferson’s Grant Hitchcock and Conneaut’s Zack Rice and Jason Herd notched first-team Northeast Lakes District accolades.
Hitchcock, a junior, passed for 114 of 199 for 1,423 yards with eight touchdowns and ran 126 times for 1,010 yards and 14 scores from the quarterback position.
Rice, a junior running back, led the county with rushing this season at 1,046 yards. He averaged 6.97 yards per attempt and tallied 17 TDs.
Rice also collected 27 receptions for 470 yards and seven scores. He picked up 1,516 total yards with 24 total TDs.
At linebacker, Herd, a senior, registered 84 tackles, including 15 for loss, with three forced fumbles, three pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures and two blocked kicks.
Pymatuning Valley placed five players on the Division VI first-team all-district team.
The group included seniors James McCulloch, Robert Verba and Devin Ray and freshmen Ryan Croston and Ty Vickery.
McCullough, a three-year starter at right tackle, helped pave the way for the Lakers to rush for more than 200 yards per game this season.
Verba was a versatile player on offense. He rushed for 624 yards and had 412 receiving with 10 total TDs. Verba garnered first-team all-district honors at receiver.
Ray, a running back, rushed for 685 yards,
averaging 6.5 per attempt, with nine TDs and six, 2-point conversions.
On defense, Croston, a cornerback, had 72 tackles, with two for loss, three interceptions, seven pass break-ups and one fumble recovery.
Vickery, a linebacker, posted 98.5 total tackles, including one for loss, with 1.5 sacks, one pass break-up and one fumble recovery.
In DVII, St. John seniors Devyn Mercilliott and Tyler Cathcart were first-team all-district on defense.
Mercilliott, a defensive end, paced the county with 106 total tackles, including six for loss.
He also attained one sack and two fumble recoveries. One of the fumbles was returned for a TD.
A defensive back, Cathcart had 71 total tackles with one fumble recovery.
Honorable mention choices included: Lakeside seniors Garrette Siebeneck and A.J. Raffa and junior J’Shon Sanders in DII; Geneva seniors Brady Peet, Wyatt Fuduric, Clayton Queen in DIII; Edgewood senior Izaiah Harris and Cody Estok and sophomore Seth Enos; Conneaut seniors Chase Carpenter, Nick Osborne and Robert Hagstrom; Jefferson juniors Trent Hodge, Wade Woodworth and Sam Discher; Grand Valley junior Nathan Boiarski, sophomore Robert Rogers and senior DJ Webb; PV seniors Andrew Root, Jimmy Thomas and Hunter Smith in VI and St. John sophomore Jeff Watson.
Also, Madison placed sophomore Carson Alley and junior Cole Sundquist on the DII honorable mention team team.
