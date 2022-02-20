Angelina Brown said she was a little more nervous, but at the same time, having a lot more fun as she competed at the Division II district swim meet at Cleveland State University Friday.
It was Brown’s third trip to the district meet. She was a little nervous because unlike in years past, advancing the state meet was something she knew was a realistic possibility. But, also unlike years past, the Geneva junior had a lot of company surrounding her.
“Last year it was just me and Justin Hanna, the team dynamic wasn’t there” the Geneva junior said. “This year a lot of my team qualified, it was a lot more fun, the vibe was a lot different this year.”
Typically Ashtabula County swimmers can feel like fish out of water, or at least in unfamiliar water at the district meet, which is dominated by private and more well-known programs in the Cleveland area.
This year was a little different. Brown was one of eight Geneva swimmers competing in ten events at the district meet. Jefferson also had two swimmers, Edgewood one, and Lakeside had one at the Division I meet on Saturday.
A total of 12 swimmers from the county made it to districts this year, five of them were freshmen.
Brown said hearing her friends cheering poolside for her made a big difference.
“Definitely,” she said. “There was Tyler Hill [Edgewood], Iz [Izabella] Hanek [Jefferson], the people from Ashtabula County do help a lot. We are always competing against each other, but now we’re all in the same boat. This was definitely better than my freshman and sophomore year.”
Brown took 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.18, about two seconds slow of making the cut. A little disappointing, but there was much more to celebrate.
The medley-relay team of Brown, Grace Gelofsak, Maddie Fortney and Abby Griffiths set a new school record with a time of 2:01.72. It was the second week in a row they broke the record.
Freshman Nathan Reigle was ninth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.32, and 14th in the 100 freestyle at 49.86. Both times were just shy of making the cut for state.
The Geneva boys relay team of Reigle, Caiden Collins, Cooper Kreig and Tyler Lee also competed, but were disqualified.
Eight swimmers in 10 events was still plenty to smile about, especially for Geneva coach Julie Mirabell.
“It’s a huge deal,” Mirabell said. “I knew we had more than we’d ever had before. The girls in particular really shocked me. They did amazing, getting two relays out was a testament to the work they put in. Having eight swimmers in 10 events, that was really just the highlight of the year.”
Hanek qualified for the state meet in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events with times of 24.39 and 54.25 respectively. Jefferson’s Jordan Dille also competed at the meet and was 23rd in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.66.
Hill was 27th at 1:00.66. The Edgewood freshman was also 17th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:11.52.
In Division I action, Lakeside’s Mary Grace Miklacic took 34th in the 500 freestyle at 5:51.71.
Madison’s Melanie Hribar finished 28th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.9 and 30th in the 50 freestyle with a 26.35.
The Madison girls 200 freestyle relay team of Reagan Elliot, Morgan Brotz, Taylor Hennessy and Hribar finished 18th with a 1:46.57. The Blue Streaks’ relay team also finished 17th in the 400 freestyle relay after clocking a 3:57.04.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.