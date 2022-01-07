Nathan Reigle may be new on campus at Geneva High School, but that does not mean he planned on using that as an excuse for not making his impact felt right away.
“I’ve really been looking forward to swimming for Geneva,” the freshman said. “Ever since I was a little kid, as soon as I found out there was a swim team, I’ve been looking at the names on the record board, eye-balling them.”
Reigle along with another freshman, Abbie Griffith, has not only eyeballed Geneva’s pool records but have impacted them as well.
Reigle has etched his name to three school records this season; the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:50.85, the 200 Individual Medley (2:07.16) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.82).
Griffith has the record in the 50 freestyle at 26.65.
Both of them will look to continue on their strong freshman seasons as Ashtabula county swimmers compete in the All-County swim meet tonight at SPIRE Institute in Harpersfield.
Setting a school record so quickly is cool, but ask either rookie about what individual accomplishment means, and both of them would rather talk about how much they value everyone around them more than seeing their name etched in history.
“Geneva is a really good place,” Griffith said. “It’s just a great swimming environment. We all motivate each other and it’s a really positive environment. We make everyone laugh and we just have a lot of fun.”
Breaking a school record as a freshman has its perks too.
“It was definitely my goal of mine,” she said. “I knew it was a possibility, but you’re never really sure if you can do it. Really, anyone on this team can get a record at any time. It’s a really cool experience and I’m very grateful that I was able to do it, and I’m excited about what I can do for the next four years.”
Geneva coach Julie Mirabel is pretty excited as well, not only for their swimming ability but for the energy they provide.
Last year, Mirabel had one freshman in the pool. This year that number has jumped to seven. The positivity from a couple of new kids in the pool making a mark has had an effect on the entire program.
“It has brought a renewed energy to everybody,” Mirabel said. “It’s not just about what Nathan or Abbie do, it’s about what our relays and other individuals do and how we can score higher at the meets that we once thought were out of reach. They’ve brought a new way of thinking about ourselves. They both bring a lot of maturity and a lot of leadership for kids just 14-15 years old, so it’s pretty exciting.”
Swimming is something that both athletes became interested in well before reaching their high school years.
Griffith credited a couple of Olympians; Katie Lececky and Caeleb Dressel for inspiring her to jump into the pool. Reigle on the other hand had a pair of older brothers that swam for Geneva.
His brothers inspired Reigle to not only in swim but swim fast.
“When I was in sixth grade, I asked my brothers to take a picture of the record board,” Reigle said. “I’ve been watching them, seeing them get updated and I’ve been looking forward to breaking them.”
Like Griffith, breaking records and individual accomplishments do not outweigh the positive vibes that come from being part of a good team.
“It’s really about comparing the record to myself,” he said. “I’m not doing it for the board, I’m doing it to have fun with friends and of course help others in the sport of swimming. I definitely want more people to enjoy it.
“I’m really looking forward to it. I have a lot of swimmers at other schools and I’m looking forward to seeing them, as well as making some new friends.”
“I’m very excited,” Griffith said. “We’ve had a few meets, but this is different. It’s going to be serious, but it’s going to be fun and I’m excited to swim with so many others in the community.”
As for some of those other kids in the community.
Another Geneva swimmer has set a new school record this season. Angelina Brown, who has been to the district meet the past two years, has broken three school records this year. Sophomore Caiden Collins has also broken one.
Over at Edgewood, freshman Caleb Hill has set three school records for the Warriors this season. He could also etch his name to some county records before the meet is over tonight.
On the girls side for Edgewood, Julianna Gregory, Caroline Nelson and Brooke and Chelsea Carusso have all made significant strides this season.
Jefferson’s state qualifier last year, Izzy Hanek, will be on hand as will a district qualifier from a year ago, Jordan Dille. He along with Joe Burns, Shogo Miyagawa, and Josh Diehl will lead the Falcons boys team.
Lakeside has a solid group in Joey Varckette, Thurston Shaw and Hannah Wilfong.
Pymatuning Valley will look to Grace Stroke and Asa Frush to lead the Lakers.
For Conneaut Levi Corlew is a four-year letterman and the captain. Danny Henderson and Dylan Stewart will join Corlew on the boys side. Kira Mucci is a second-year junior and the girls captain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.