Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.