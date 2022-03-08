ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — After leading his team to a conference title and appearance in the Division III district championship, was there anything Jefferson’s Bobby Ray could do to make the season even more memorable?
Actually, yes.
Ray had 41 points 12 rebounds and eight assists to capture MVP honors while leading his team to 142-114 win in the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation All-Star Senior Classic at Edgewood High School Tuesday night.
Prior to the boys game, Grand Valley’s Courtney Hivick took home MVP honors for the girls by going for 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to help her team of county seniors to a 60-55 win.
Ray played for Team Gray which combined players from Jefferson, Conneaut, Edgewood and Saint John against Team Black which was made up of seniors from Lakeside, Pymatuning Valley, Geneva and Grand Valley.
Hivick played for Team Gray along with girls from Lakeside, PV, St John and GV against Team Pink which was made up of Jefferson, Geneva and Conneaut.
Stats and who won and lost were not the story. It was more about friends turned rivals turning back to just being friends again, and playing the game they loved one more time.
“It was a blast,” Ray said. “Seeing all my county friends, all the county stars from the other team, messing around with them, it was like the NBA All-Star game.”
The boys’ game certainly was. Lakeside’s Fernando Cotts won the 3-point shootout during halftime, but the long-distance shooting started from the opening whistle with Jefferson’s John Castrilla nailing three straight from beyond the 3-point arc to start the game.
After several dunk attempts by players did not go down, bringing a scattering of applause mixed with laughter, Ray got one to go down late in the first half.
Edgewood’s Ben Welty got one to go as well.
“It was pretty fun to watch,” Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka, who coached team Gray said. “It’s great to see the kids from the other teams get together and play in a laid-back situation, 140 points, kids can obviously shoot the ball pretty well.”
Team Gray finished with 20 3-pointers, Black had 12, including a few from GV’s Hagan Hejduk, who nearly shot his team back in the game late in the second half.
“I know we were here to have fun, but these guys are still ultra-competitive,” Hejduk said. “Every time I show up, I want to win.”
Hejduk said the connections with the players playing with him and against him go back even further than high school.
“Some of us have known each other since second grade,” he said. “We’ve played on the same team, we’ve become good friends.”
The girls game was a lot closer. Gray jumped out to a 14-2 lead to start the contest, but Pink got back to within four points at 63-59 late in the second half.
Lakeside’s Adrianna Campbell-Hull was too much down the stretch.
Hull had five points and an assist in the final minutes, and PV’s Ella Struna had a three-point play to seal the win.
“We definitely wanted to win,” Campbell-Hull said. “I’ve known those girls from Geneva and Jefferson, Lakeside, Edgewood, we’re all very competitive; everybody just wants to win and have a good time.”
Hivick had a good time as well, even though a few of her no-look, behind-the-back passes were off target.
“I told them to be ready on the break,” she said with a laugh.
The opportunity to be teammates with some players she’d been trying to beat the past four years was something she could really appreciate.
“PV is our rivals and we ended up on the same team, so that was kind of nice because those girls are really nice,” she said. “It was nice to actually get to play with my rival instead of against my rival.”
Lakeside Coach Nicole Grimmett said the girls came together as a team nicely even though they were scattered across the county the past four months.
“These girls know each other quite well,” Grimmett said. “We play together in the summer a lot and we know each other, and we kind know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and they play well together. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
The girls’ long-distance shootout was won by Struna. Taylor Skinner had a game-best 25 points for Team Pink.
Castrilla complimented Ray with 33 points. Cotts led Team Black with 24 points and Geneva’s Ayden Richmond had 18.
The game was sponsored by Made in Ohio, S&K Construction, Cracked, and 440 and Goal.
