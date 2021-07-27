When offered the role of interim athletic director for the Lakeside school district at the beginning of 2021, Sean Allgood said it would be something he’d take for a “test drive”.
As a new school year quickly approaches, it appears the 1990 Ashtabula High School graduate has decided the Lakeside job is worth taking the wheel to for good.
Allgood agreed to a three-year contract to continue as athletic director for the Dragons.
Taking over the job for Jason Baxter for the second half of the school year, Allgood said the biggest challenge was understanding the administrative side of the job and all that goes into keeping compliance with the state.
“I’m still learning, I haven’t gotten it all figured out yet,” Allgood said. “Still learning, it got a little easier as I got some time underneath me, but I’m still learning. There are some great people around me here and that has made the transition a lot easier”
Upon graduating as a “proud Panther”, Allgoodaccepted a football scholarship to attend Northern Illinois. He then returned home to coach track and football at Lakeside before accepting a coaching position at Lake Erie College.
He has worked as a truant officer at Lakeside High School since 2003 and was an assistant coach for the boys’ basketball team last season.
“We are thrilled to have Sean step into the role,” Ashtabula Area Schools superintendent Mark Potts said in a statement released on the Dragons Twitter account back in January. “He has played at a very high level and coached at the collegiate level. His resume and accomplishments reflect that he understands how to develop a successful program, the responsibilities of a successful student/athlete and his familiarity with the area have led to successful relationships with our families.”
Allgood becomes the third person to hold the Lakeside job in the last five years. The trend of instability is something he said he hopes he can bring to an end.
“I want to create something that can make it sustainable,” he said. “I want to put something in place so that a new AD can come and be here for 20-30 years instead of like 2-3 years.
“So I just want to put a great team around me and make it sustainable so that even after I leave, it’s well taken care of.”
Sustainability is a major goal, but even more, so is being able to see Lakeside put winning teams on the fields of play.
Allgood broke down three areas that he feels they need to develop in order to succeed.
“We’re gonna win on the fields and on the courts and whatever sport we’re playing at,” Allgood said. “We have to first win at home. We have to get our kids to buy-in. Then once we do things right at home, we can look at how we teach and coach them. I believe in total karma, if you do things right, good things will come back to you.
“Then the third thing, teach them how to be better teammates, have better habits, and do things right and in a timely manner. Make sure they are getting their work done and are keeping on top of things.
“I think when all three of those things are in place, it’s going to turn into wins on the football field, wins on the basketball and volleyball courts. That’s my big thing, I want to achieve those three things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.