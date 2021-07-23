SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — All-terrain vehicle enthusiasts can get an adrenaline fix this weekend when the EDT National Round 4ATV Race invades Pine Lake Raceway and Trails.
For 52 years, some of the best drivers in the country have come back to Pine Lake to challenge themselves in a variety of age and competition divisions.
“We will probably have 600 riders,” said Bud Fischer, who runs the event. He said numbers were down last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but two years a go a record 900 riders showed up for the 50th anniversary.
“That was too much,” Fischer said with a laugh. He said 600 riders works well for the site and time restraints.
Practice rounds are scheduled for today with heat races and qualifiers starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and the main events scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
A weekend gate or pit pass is $40 for an adult and $25 for children 5 to 10 years old, with children 4 or under getting in free.
“Hopefully we get it all in if the weather holds up,” Fischer said. “We usually have from 30 to 40 different [states represented]. It is one of the biggest quads in the country,” he said.
The Pine Lake experience often is a family affair with parents who competed in the event years ago bringing their children back to the track.
Camping trailers and motor homes are spread throughout the property and open fields are used for parking at the event.
Fischer’s father, Bill, started the event and Bud continued the tradition that includes a lot of local cooperation from first responders to volunteers.
