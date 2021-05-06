All Eagles: Geneva sweeps county track team titles

SAYBROOK — For Geneva seniors Emmy Bryan and Charlie Taylor, Wednesday’s All-Ashtabula County track meet was a time to reflect.
Reflect not only on the season they missed a year ago, but what it’s meant to be part of the Eagles track program the past four years.
For freshmen like Sydney Park, on the other hand, it was a time to look forward to what chapters they may write in Geneva track history.
All three athletes collected first-place points for their school, as Geneva swept both the boys and girls side of the competition on a chilly evening at Lakeside High School.
“Everything this year just feels like a bonus,” Bryan explained. “Our senior year has been so different, everything I get to do, I’m thankful for.”
“It feels really good,” Taylor said of taking home the team trophy. “I feel like we could have gotten it last year too with the team we had, so to have it twice in a row would be super nice, but I’m just happy we got it this year.”
Bryan, one of just five seniors on the girls team, won first place in the long jump event with a lunge of 4-10 and was second only to her teammate Gabbi Selman in the pole vault. She was also part of the 4x400 relay team that nabbed first place. Taylor took the discus event with a throw of 148-10.
While the two seniors are relishing their final meets, another group of Geneva athletes already appear ready to step into the spotlight.
Park was part of three relay teams that won first place points, including the 4x100 team of all freshmen.
Lilly Schiemann, Delaney Marrison, Sydney Sorber and Park took their event in a time of 54.71.
After the race, Park said all she can think about is how much she and the others can improve in the next three years.
“It’s really cool,” she said. “Just to imagine how much we can improve. We’re already doing good now and just being freshmen now, how much better can we get.”
Geneva also got first-place performances from Kennedy Landrus in the discus and another freshman, Makenna Ferrante in the long jump.
How much better the young athletes can get is a question first-year Coach Chip Sorber is excited to see answered as well.
“We know that this freshman group is very talented,” Sorber said. “They’ve been exposed to other sports, AAU basketball, travel basketball, Junior Olympic volleyball. They’re just a competitive group of kids. We’re missing some raw speed, but that’s because we’re so young. We’re looking for some development in the weight room and some mental development which we believe will come. Right now, we’re really happy with them.”
On the boys side, Emily Long she was most happy to see those that missed last year get their chance at redemption.
“I think everyone felt the same way, they had something to prove,” Long said. “We have a good core senior group, we’ve been following them for years and they really wanted it. There’s also a couple of sprinters that have come out and are really starting to blossom. Everyone is working hard and we’re really gelling at the right time.”
The Eagles were in a dogfight with Jefferson, before pulling away in the later events.
Taking first for Geneva on the boys’ side was Connor Boland in the 200, William Hanchosky in the 400, Alex Reece in the 800, and Zack Reese in the 1600. The Geneva boys also won three of the four relay events.
Jefferson was paced by Luke Robinson who won the 1600 and helped the Falcon relay teams. Reid Boczar took the pole vault.
Third place went to Lakeside. The Dragons got first-place points from AJ Raffa in the 100 dash and Anthony Donahue in the 110 hurdles. Donahue also won the high jump event. Lakeside also took the 4x100 relay.
Edgewood got first-place finishes from Joey Jaraface in the 3200 and Christian Curry in the 300 hurdles.
Nate Boiarski of Grand Valley won the long jump event.
On the girls’ side, Edgewood was second. The Warriors were led by Lydia Randolph in the 800 and 3200. Sarah Coxon took the shot put event.
Jefferson was third. The Falcons were led by Taylor Skinner who won the 100, 200 and 400. Megan Brand was also strong, taking the 100 and 300 hurdles.
