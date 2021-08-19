What a difference a year makes.
At this time last year, high school football teams were preparing for a six-game regular season — uncertain if that would even happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each team had the opportunity to play a postseason game if they choose to. Eliminated teams could play additional games up to 10 or until Nov. 14.
This season, coaches have been preparing for a 'normal' season, whatever that means nowadays.
Teams have 10 regular-season games scheduled like usual.
"The kids aren't as antsy," Pymatuning Valley coach Neal Croston said after a recent practice. "They did not know what was going last year. This year, there's not as many questions. They're a little more relaxed."
Grand Valley coach Clint Nims concurred with Croston.
“This offseason had a different feel to it," Nims said. "Last offseason we had to be in groups of 10, so players didn’t get to see each other. But this year it’s so much better, the camaraderie within our team is so much better."
There are differences, though.
The season starts today and ends Oct. 23, which is a week earlier than previous seasons.
The playoffs will also start a week earlier as the playoffs have been expanded from eight to 16 teams in each region.
In Ashtabula County, Lakeside, Edgewood and Geneva will all play Kirtland. The defending Division V state champions have moved into the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division. Harvey has dropped to the CVC Valley Division.
Concerning the playoffs, I'm all for giving players a chance to play in the postseason. There's just something different about the playoff atmosphere that each player should experience.
But I would rather see the top four teams in each region have byes in the first week. High school football doesn't have the luxury of adding players like the NFL in case of injury or a college roster has up to 100 players to chose from. Oftentimes, a 1-16 matchup is lopsided.
Each team in Ohio has returners, while also facing questions. That's just the nature of the beast.
But coaches have also had an offseason of trying to figure out who will play what position and when. They've also had more time as teams could acclimate in July and be ready to hit the ground running in early August.
Players who are at one position last year may not be at the same one this year. And these changes are likely to continue as the season progresses.
Ashtabula County has two new coaches that graduated from Lakeside. Brandon Hanna takes over for Ed Rankin at Jefferson. Olajuwon Cooper is leading Edgewood.
Here at the Star Beacon, we'll have Dan Hiner, Mike Shaffer, John Hutchison and David Negin covering games. More correspondents may be added to the mix. And, of course, Warren Dillaway will be around with his usual array of quality photos.
The football preview is included in this section, and includes stories, schedules, photos and rosters for the nine Star Beacon schools, including Lakeside, Edgewood, Jefferson, Geneva, PV, GV, Conneaut, St. John and Madison.
So as we move to another season, good luck to the players, coaches, fans, schools — and even the officials (as Grand Valley graduate Eric Mauk pointed out to me recently).
The goals, as always, are to have good, competitive games, as few injuries as possible, and no inclement weather.
Let the games begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.