8 runs in sixth and seventh lift Kenston past Edgewood in tournament game

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Ezzone regularly retired Kenston batters in the first five innings, allowing only two hits.
Most of the Bombers’ at bats ended with ground outs until the sixth inning. They brought in a pinch hitter to spark the offense early in the inning. The plan worked, netting three runs in the inning. Kenston went on to win 8-4 in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal at Edgewood.
“The first five innings we were in control of the game,” Edgewood coach Joel Laughlin said. “We were making plays. We were hitting the ball, and then I really don’t know what happened. They put a pitch hitter in. She got a hit, and I went, ‘That’s not good.’”
Kenston tallied eight hits and eight runs in the final two innings.
“A lot of those balls that were hit were hits they weren’t errors,” Laughlin said. “They started hitting the ball.”
Edgewood took an early 1-0 in the first inning on a stand-up triple into the right center field gap by Heather Farr..
Julie Sloan hit a single into a gap near first base that rolled into the outfield to score Farr.
In the third inning, Sloan hit a ball over the left fielder’s head for a stand-up triple, but Edgewood squandered the opportunity ending the inning with a strike out and ground out before Sloan could score. The Warriors added another run in the fourth and took a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning.
After tying the game in the sixth, Kenston opened the seventh inning with a walk. The next batter, Nicole Masseria hit a short fly with backspin near home plate. Edgewood catcher Avary Toth sprinted forward to attempt to make the tough catch, but dropped the ball. She rifled a throw to second, but the umpire ruled the fielder was off the base, resulting in the lead runner reaching safely. Masseria was thrown out at first, but the damage was done.
The next batter drove in the lead runner, who slid safely home on a close call to give the Bombers their first lead. Kenston utilized a couple fielding errors and well-placed hits to add four more runs.
After two outs to open the bottom of the seventh, the Warriors threatened with a couple singles and a double to cut the lead to 8-4. Kenston’s third baseman Samantha Stefancin bobbled a routine fly ball in foul territory before making a barehand grab on one knee to end the game.
Edgewood and Kenston each left seven runners on base. Sloan finished with a game-high three hits in four at bats and added an RBI. Farr recorded a team-high two RBIs on two hits. Only three Warriors who saw at least three at bats didn’t get a hit.
For Edgewood, Tuesday night’s loss marked the potential end to a number of high school careers.
Barring make-up games, the sectional semifinal loss would be the last time the tightknit group compete in Edgewood uniforms together.
“We grew up together pretty much,” Sloan said. “We all played travel ball together. Our group of girls have played together for years. Ever since, probably we were 10 years old, when we first joined the minors little league team… It’s definitely hard to let go of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.