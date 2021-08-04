The Ashtabula County Adult and Youth Summer Tennis Ladder wrapped up another season over the weekend.
The popular summer organization which featured county and non-county participants and of varying ages consisted of 743 matches, which was second in most in its nine-year history, over eight weeks.
“It really is amazing to see all the tennis being played, I never thought when I started this it would be this wildly successful,” said Ladder founder and St. John coach Todd Nassief. “And I really like helping all the kids, it’s so satisfying to watch them improve so much.”
There were also more than 100 individuals this summer, which was a record.
Tiffanee Warner, Sara Turner and Ryan McClure ran the events all summer.
“I would like to thank the Northeast Ohio Tennis Association for their continued support all these years,” Nassief said. “I would like to thank the players. I don’t know of a nicer, more competitive group of players. The friendships will last a lifetime.”
On the men’s side, Jefferson’s Colin Priestap led the way with most network points at 7,600. Most network points consist of 100 for a win and 10 for a loss.
St. John’s Andy Grippi followed Priestap with 4,010 and Geneva’s Myles Colgan rounded out the top three at 3,440.
Priestap, St. John’s Jacob Timonere and Grippi were the most active members with 112, 67 and 59 matches, respectively.
“The tennis ladder is very helpful because it keeps me playing over the summer and it gives me a variety of competition,” said Grippi, who is going to be a senior for the Heralds. “I get to play people from across the county and even outside of the county. I believe the ladder has made me significantly improve.”
For the women, St. John School’s Mickey Zheng scored 6,060 network points to outdistance Perry’s Audrey Austin’s 5,170. Geneva’s Mackenzie DiPofi checked in third with 2,580 points.
“The summer ladder has helped me immensly,” said Zheng, who is going into eighth grade. “I got to play so many great people with really different playing styles. The summer ladder is something that I could do over the summer that will keep in good shape so I’ll be ready when the season comes.”
Geneva’s Louis Murphy topped the singles ladder at 10-0. Austin, Priestap, Lakeside’s Joey Varckette and Pennsylvania’s James Delo rounded out the top five. Priestep garnered 52 wins.
Geneva’s Amy Varckette paced the doubles ladder at 8-1, followed by Nassief, Grippi, Murphy and Lakeside’s McClure. Nassief started the ladder in 2012 to promote tennis in the Ashtabula County area.
The high school girls season is scheduled to start next week. The boys season is played in the spring.
