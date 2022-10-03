Staff Report
Geneva, Lakeside and Madison all took part in the Division I boys golf sectional tournament at Quail Hollow County Club on Monday.
None of the three schools had team and/or individual district qualifiers.
Geneva placed ninth with a score of 395, Lakeside was 11th at 427 and Madison 12th with a 430.
The top four teams and four individual low scores on a non-qualifying squad advanced to the Pine Hills District Tournament.
Cooper Krieg led the Eagles with a 47-47-94.
Connor Anderson fired a 47-48-95, Richie Giffin 53-49-102, Logan Reinke 54-40-104 and Max Booth 59-54-113.
Zack Palmer paced the Dragons with a 93.
Jack Varckette shot a 55-53-108, Nathaniel Crayton 57-53-110, Kamron Crockett 52-64-116 and Zander Hamilton 74-75-149.
For the Blue Streaks, Nolan Thomas fired a 41-57-98.
Adam Gibbons notched a 49-54-103, Evan Smith 55-58-113 and Tate Chapman 56-60-116
The district-qualifying teams were: St. Ignatius with a 295, University School and Shaker Heights both 329 and Mentor 341.
The individual district qualifiers included: Mayfield’s Jake Pickerill with a 41-40-81; Chardon’s Ty Rodiger 43-42-85; Chardon’s Noah Gerlica 46-39-85 and Mayfield’s Charlie Grim 43-42-85.
