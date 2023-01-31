Ohio State fans had a lot to cheer about even before the Buckeyes took the field on Saturday night as word that Michigan lost to Texas Christian University.
At the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, televisions highlighted the last minute of the TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU won, 51-45.
“They were yelling,” said Clay Street Grill bartender Nicole Nine. A group of more than 20 people packed the bar wearing Ohio State garb and cheering for the Buckeyes in the Austinburg Township establishment.
Jon Sloan, of Austinburg Township, said he felt the Buckeyes could beat Georgia.
“I think it is going to be a fight. I think Ohio State is going to win,” he said.
Thomas James said he wanted Ohio State to win, but wondered aloud of the likelihood of such an outcome.
“I’m far too rational and played football far too long [to believe that],” he said. “The Buckeye secondary has to tackle better. That’s why we lost to Michigan.”
The Crow’s Nest was a sea of red as Ohio State fans wore their hearts on their sleeves screaming support after every big play.
Ron Detore, owner of the Crow’s Nest, said the fans were excited that Michigan lost.
“We just hate Michigan,” he said.
After a touchdown, the crowd put together a loud rendition of Ohio State’s popula song “Hang on Sloopy” complete with hand motions.
Patrons also high-fived after big plays during the first half.
“I think it is exciting,” said R.J. Detore, who played quarterback for Saint John High School.
He said he didn’t see the Michigan loss coming.
Nelson Owens, originally from California, has taken on Ohio State as his chosen football team. He said he likes the underdog and loved the fact that TCU beat Michigan.
Michael E. Toth was also fired up for the big game.
“We are here to support Ohio State and the Crow’s Nest, he said.
In the end, those
Ohio State fans, and others from across the county, saw their team lose 42-41 to end the season.
