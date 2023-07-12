Two Ashtabiula County Little League state tournament runs came to an end on Tuesday, said Ohio Little League District 1 Administrator Frank Cole.
The Ashtabula County Senior League All Stars, consisting
of players from Jefferson, Geneva and Grand Valley,
were eliminated on Monday with a 13-4 loss to Ironton, Cole said.
The Ashtabula Major League All Stars were also eliminated by a score of 8-5 in a game against Rock Hill.
“It was a really good game.
It was 3-3 in the fifth,” Cole said.
Rock Hill had a five-run sixth inning and then Ashtabula scored two runs.
Cole said Ashtabula had the bases loaded but couldn’t score.
In District 1 boys 8, 9, 10 competition Jefferson beat Kingsville 12-4 and will play a loser’s bracket game on Thursday.
The Ashtabula girls 8, 9, 10 team will travel to Tallmadge today.
Both teams have already qualified for the state tournament this weekend at Rock Hill.
