Ashtabula County Little League teams faced a tough day on Sunday losing in two state tournaments and a regional event, but two teams come back to play again today.
The Jefferson-Ashtabula Little League Senior Boys team ran up against a good pitcher from the Iowa squad and lost 7-0 in Peru, Ill., said team manager Wayne Hanson.
Hanson said the Iowa squad got off to a quick lead scoring four runs in the early innings before the Jefferson/Ashtabula team settled in later in the game. He said Iowa did not score in the sixth or seventh inning.
Hanson said his boys will need to come out fighting to have a chance during today’s 9 a.m. game against Illinois.
“We were flat,” he said.
Hanson said the team needs to fight through obstacles if they hope to advance this week. The winner of the regional tournament earns a trip to Williamsport, Pa.,. for the World Series, which is televised by ESPN.
Closer to home the Pymatuning Area Youth Organization 9-11 All Star softball team lost a 6-3 game to Portsmouth and were eliminated from the state tournament on Sunday morning at Cederquist Park in Ashtabula.
“Portsmouth has a very solid team with strong pitching and we weren’t able to get the runs we needed,” said manager Luke Jernigan.
He said the league is planning a fall softball program for the girls that will hopefully help the PAVO teams be strong for many years to come.
The Ashtabula 8-10 All Star team lost 20-1 to Wheelersburg and are eliminated from the tournament, said Ohio Little League District 1 Director Frank Cole.
The Ashtabula 9-11 All Star squad also had a tough day losing 16-4 to Gallia County. Manager Kelly Prine said a couple of plays led to a lot of runs being scored quickly.
Prine’s team will have a rematch with Portsmouth, a team it beat on Saturday afternoon at 6 p.m. today.
Prine said he would have loved to have a light practice day, but the team will have to be ready to play or be eliminated.
“They must come out like they did [Saturday],” he said.
