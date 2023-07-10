ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County All Stars lost a close game on Sunday morning, getting bumped to the loser’s bracket of the 50-70 Little League State Championship tournament at Cederquist Park.
The team made up of players from Pymatuning, Kingsville and Jefferson Little Leagues beat Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday to earn a game against perennial powerhouse Ironton.
The Ashtabula County squad led 1-0 until the seventh inning when Ironton scored two runs for the victory Sunday morning.
The Ashtabula County team is scheduled to play today.
Josh Vickery, head coach of the Ashtabula County All Stars, said the transition of athletes from the three different Little League entities went well.
“It was pretty smooth. Jefferson and us played a lot,” he said of the relationship that developed. Several players were also added from Kingsville Little League.
Vickery said the players were able to gather a lot for practice before the state tournament. He said the transition from the smaller field to a larger field is a big part of the 50-70 experience.
“It’s been a huge transition,” he said of the players learning all the aspects of a larger field.” Vickery said.
The EAC field at Cederquist Park received a new fence, acquired by donations, about a week before the tournament started.
A brief rain delay affected the 50-70 tournament on Saturday, but not as bad as the tournaments in Rock Hill where the senior boys and the major league girls waited much of Sunday for the rain to stop, said Little League District 1 administrator Frank Cole.
The senior boys team made up of players from Jefferson, Geneva and Grand Valley won the first game on Saturday and are scheduled to play today, Cole said.
