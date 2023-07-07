ASHTABULA — Little League officials have been spending a lot of time at Cederquist Park since a water main break flooded several of the baseball fields on Sunday.
Parts of at least four fields were underwater after the water main break, and Little League volunteers have been trying to get the situation under control and get the EAC field ready for a 50-70 state tournament on Saturday.
Ashtabula Little League President Frank Cole, who also serves as the District 1 administrator, said they spent a lot of time “spiking” the field by turning over dirt so it would dry quicker.
“We are just trying to get through the week,” Cole said.
A lot of work is planned for tomorrow to prepare other fields for district tournament action scheduled in the next week.
“We have infield mix being prepared by Nelson Sand and Gravel,” Cole said. He said the mix works well on the fields and will be applied today if all goes to plan.
Cole said he is working with Aqua Ohio to find a way to clear a drainage ditch that is now filled with debris after the water washed it down the hill on the east side of the complex.
“The ditch is no longer a ditch,” Cole said. He said the ditch is the main way to drain the park and a solution will be needed once the tournaments are complete.
The 50-70 baseball tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and a combined squad of Kingsville, Jefferson and Pymatuning players are scheduled to take the field at noon.
The Ashtabula Little League Major Softball team will be leaving for Ironton this morning to participated in the state tournament, Cole said. The team earned the trip with two wins over Geneva.
The combined squad of Jefferson, Geneva and Grand Valley players are also headed to Rock Hill on Saturday for the senior league state tournament.
