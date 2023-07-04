ASHTABULA — A desire to give families a time to relax and celebrate the Fourth of July makes it a bit easier for Little League officials as they prepare for district and state tournaments later this week.
No games were scheduled on Cederquist Park fields on Saturday, Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, said Little League District 1 Administrator Frank Cole. He said they worked the schedule so families could be together without worrying about playoff games.
On Sunday, a major water main break, the second in two weeks, flooded several of the Little League fields.
Aqua Ohio officials worked on the water main break on Sunday and Monday and the road is expected to be open in one direction today. Little League officials are planning to determine the next step, Cole said.
“We are working with the water company,” he said.
The fields on the western side of the park should be playable and the EAC Field, located on the north side of the park, should be ready for 50-70 state tournament action on Saturday.
Cole said there was two inches of water on the eastern fields adjacent to the water main break. A ditch that usually helps drain the park of excess rainwater is now clogged with debris, according to Cole.
He said organizers will review the best combination of mud, dirt and stone to prepare the fields for competition.
Cole said a girls softball game will be able to move to a different field and the 50-70 tournament should not be affected.
For the area teams in district competition the games will go on.
“The worst-case scenario will be to move the games [to opposing team home sites],” Cole said.
