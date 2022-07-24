ASHTABULA — Little League athletes are competing near and far this weekend with two state tournaments at the friendly confines of Cederquist Park and another team battling with the best in the Midwest Regional in Illinois.
The Jefferson/Ashtabula Little League Senior boys team took to the field Saturday and came out the victor 17-2, said Ashtabula and District 1 Little League President Frank Cole.
Cole said the team faces a doubleheader today and if the squad wins they would be in great shape for a potential trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., in August.
Bill Scoville, a coach for the team, said people interested in following the squad during the tournament can do so using the Gamechanger app.
Closer to home the 8-9-10 All Stars from Ashtabula are in a five-team state tournament that began Saturday. The Ashtabula squad lost its first game on and will play again on Monday at 6 p.m. at Cederquist Park.
Two teams from Ashtabula County are playing in the four-team 9-10-11 state tournament, also at Cederquist Park.
The Ashtabula team won its opening game against Portsmouth and is scheduled to play again today at 12:30 p.m. The Pymatuning Area Youth Organization squad lost its first game and is scheduled to be back on the field Sunday at 10 a.m.
Cederquist Park has been the host of the girls softball state tournaments for the last two years and at least one boys state tournament. The Jefferson-Ashtabula squad presently in Illinois won its state title last week at Cederquist.
Cole said there is some reorganization in the district's future with two more teams likely to be added and a new state structure that would allow 16 to 18 teams to compete at the state level without district competition.
Little League softball and baseball participation has decreased during the last decade as more and more youth play travel ball. Cole said the new system will hopefully revive some of the interest in Little League.
Wilson Santiago, a longtime umpire, got his first shot at state tournaments last week. He said he enjoyed the event but didn't feel any added pressure.
Cole said having the tournament in town saves thousands of dollars on hotel rooms for local teams.
"I think it is great not having to travel," said Ashtabula 9-10-11 coach Kelly Prine.
He said a lot of members of the two Ashtabula teams are young and inexperienced.
"It's a learning experience," he said.
Chris Shiedel, father of Rylee Schiedel, who plays on Prine's team, said it is nice to have the competition in Ashtabula.
"it is actually nice, especially with the gas prices. ... I am able to take a lunch break [to see the game]," he said.
Pymatuning coach Luke Jernigan said his girls team is excited about winning the district championship two years in a row and being able to compete in the state tournament.
"We got to play in this last year. It is awesome to play in your own backyard," he said.
Jernigan said the coaches and girls worked a little harder this year knowing they could come back to the state tournament.
