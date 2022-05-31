ASHTABULA — A soggy early May forced the cancellation of the official opening day ceremonies.
But several hundred Little League players and their families were on the fields Monday to watch 90-year old Ford Davey throw out the first pitch.
After throwing out the first pitch, Davey spent a long time fist bumping an estimated 250 players in celebration of the start of the season.
Mike Davey, Ford’s son, said he came from Baltimore to be a part of the event, and his brother Matt Davey made the trip from West Chester, Pa.
Mike Davey said he had been thinking about his youth memories about playing ball as his father helped with many tasks at Cederquist Park.
He said it was a simpler time when everyone knew everyone and there weren’t major concerns about the safety of the children.
Mike Davey said his father had to be talked into throwing out the first pitch, but true to his personality, bought a glove and practiced to make sure he could get the ball across the plate, which he did.
Ashtabula Little League Secretary Jim Kingston said there were nine games scheduled at the complex with activity on almost every field early in the afternoon on Monday.
One of the most recent improvements to the facility is nearing completion, Kingston said. He said the EAC (East Ashtabula Club) Field has been rebuilt so that four different leagues can play on the field and it should be ready for use in the next week or so.
Kevin Grippi, vice president of Challenger Baseball, said the second year of the program for developmentally disabled athletes has gone well.
“We have two teams,” he said.
The Challenger schedule also includes 21 players and an 18-game schedule, including games in Tallmadge, Cleveland Heights and Boardman.
