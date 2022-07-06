Those familiar with the Geneva Tennis program are certainly familiar with three words that it is known for — family, tradition and legacy.
As the Geneva Tennis Foundation comes together this weekend for a reunion that’s been two years in the works, it will no doubt be a time to rekindle the great Eagle teams of recent and not so recent history.
But it will also be a time to pause and celebrate the legacy left by the one responsible for that tradition — Arnold Bradshaw, who died in April.
Foundation spokesperson Jeff Griffiths said the reunion will be a time to pause and celebrate the legacy he established with the program.
“Coach Bradshaw, when he was a coach, he did bring back players for reunions and tournaments, back in the 1970s and ‘80s,” Griffiths said. “This is really an homage to that as well as a week for us to stop and honor him as the foundation of the program.”
Bradshaw coached the Eagles to a run of conference titles that spanned nearly three decades, from 1966-94. From 1978-2002, the men’s program did not lose one conference match.
“That’s just crazy,” Griffiths said. “You have these stories from friends across the history of the program, it’s going to be a cool weekend.”
As a player, Bradshaw played his junior and senior years at Academy High School in Erie, qualifying for the state tournament his senior year.
He then went to play at Edinboro where he played four years compiling a record of 40-0.
In 1994, Bradshaw was inducted into the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
What he is best remembered for however, is not so much his skills on the court, but the impact he had on those he met.
“It’s indescribable,” Griffiths said of the impact he made on people. “Each person has a unique story
that sounds so improbable in their connection or interconnectedness
to him that it’s special.
“The three things that we talk about with Geneva history are legacy, family, and tradition and those were things that were certainly built out of his impact.”
Starting with Bradshaw, there have only been five coaches in the history of Geneva tennis — Phil Dubsky, who was the first girls coach and also coached the boys team, Alex Stuetzer, Robert Kader, Bruce Smallwood (junior high), and current coach Scott Torok.
The Foundation,
which is just a couple of years old, is a non-profit entity, designed to promote and further the tradition of Geneva tennis.
The Celebration of Life to honor Bradshaw will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
Friday evening there will be a dinner that
will culminate with
the unveiling of a sign to name the courts onSherman street after him.
Then, there will
be opportunities for those in attendance to get on the court and take some swings throughout the weekend.
