CONNEAUT — After trailing most of the game, the Western Reserve Blue Devils scored a late touchdown for a 28-24 win over the Conneaut Spartans Friday night at Ricaurte Stadium at Joslin Field.
Penalties were a big factor in the Spartans loss as Conneaut had 14 for 100 yards. Three touchdowns were wiped off the board due to the mistakes.
“We’ve got to clean up that stuff, you get 14 penalties in a game, things aren’t going to go your way,” Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said
Senior quarterback Max Gleason led the Spartans with three rushing touchdowns. He had 198 yards rushing on 21 carries. Senior running back Wyatt Payne added 86 yards rushing on 21 carries.
Conneaut had 290 yards rushing on 44 carries while holding the Blue Devils to 140 yards on 33 carries. However, Western Reserve outgained the Spartans 121 to -5 yards passing.
“The offensive line did an excellent job and [running back] Wyatt Payne did an excellent job and the receivers were blocking their tails off, but if you get things called back, it is what it is. It’s hard to overcome that many penalties,” Dobran said. “I felt our guys had great games, but it was one little mistake here and there.”
Dobran said his defense played well against the Blue Devils, but just weren’t able to prevent Western Reserve from taking the lead at the end. But he was pleased with his team’s overall effort on the night.
“They got us in a little bit of a hurry up, but we knew on film they were great offensively and have lots of weapons. Give them all the credit for sticking with their offense and scheme and going down and getting the game-winning drive and then holding us at the end,” Dobran said.
After a scoreless first quarter, Gleason got the Spartans on the scoreboard first with a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle with 8:00 left in the second quarter. The extra point by senior kicker Bryce Spurlin gave Conneaut a 7-0 lead.
Western Reserve reached the end zone when senior quarterback Luke Henning scored on a 6-yard touchdown run. The extra point by junior kicker Andriy Chuto Soy tied it up at 7-7 with 5:51 in the second quarter.
Western Reserve made a big defensive stop holding Gleason for a 3-yard loss on a gutsy fourth down call by the Spartans and the Blue Devils took over on the Conneaut 35-yard line.
However, three plays later, the Spartans recovered a fumble on a botched handoff and took over on its 29-yard line.
On the very next play, Gleason burst up the right side on the first play and rushed 71 yards nearly untouched for the touchdown. The extra point by Spurlin gave Conneaut a 14-7 lead with 2:01 left in the first half.
The Blue Devils quickly responded, though, by driving 65 yards down the field and scoring on a 23-yard pass from Henning to senior receiver Ethan Cannon. The extra point by Soy made it 14-14 with 38 seconds left before halftime.
After both teams failed to score on their first second-half possessions, the Spartans grounded out a long drive and took the lead with Gleason’s third score of the game. The senior quarterback got into the end zone with a 3-yard run up the middle. Spurlin’s extra point gave Conneaut a 21-14 with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
On fourth down and goal on the Spartans 2-yard line, Henning dove in for the 2-yard touchdown run. Soy’s extra point was good and Western Reserve tied it at 21-21 with 9:28 left in the game.
Spurlin gave the Spartans the lead when he drilled a 40-yard field goal to give Conneaut a 24-21 lead with 6:33 remaining.
“That’s the longest field goal we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Dobran said, adding that he was proud of Spurlin’s play, especially after injuring his ankle earlier in the game.
But the momentum was short-lived as Western Reserve took its first lead in the game when junior running back Jack Dorney scored on a 1-yard touchdown run up the middle.
The extra point by Soy gave Western Reserve a 28-24 advantage with 3:26 remaining in the game.
Conneaut had one last chance to try to score, but Western Reserve forced an incomplete pass by Spurlin on a fourth down and 13 at the Blue Devils 36-yard line with 1:07 left and then were able to kneel down to end the game.
Conneaut travels to Independence next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.